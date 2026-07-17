Seminars at Steamboat: Are America’s Science Prowess and Leadership at Risk?

Dr. Marcia McNutt was elected in 2016 as the first female president of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), which is a private, nonprofit institution established by Congress to advise the nation on issues related to science and technology; and she was subsequently reelected for a second term in 2022. Dr. McNutt is a distinguished geophysicist who previously served as Editor-in-Chief of the Science journals, the premier U.S. scientific journals, and before that as director of the U.S. Geological Survey. During her tenure at the NAS, she has focused on strengthening U.S. science leadership, advancing climate change solutions, and fostering scientific accountability.