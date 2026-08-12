Colorado health authorities continue to be blocked from investigating tuberculosis case at Aurora ICE facility

It’s been six weeks since local and state health officials trying to investigate a case of tuberculosis at the immigration detention facility in Aurora last heard from the GEO Group, the private contractor operating the center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That’s despite repeated, ongoing efforts from local investigators to learn more about how many people were exposed to the potentially fatal infectious disease in the crowded facility and where those people are now.

But, authorities are also unlikely at this time to take further legal action to compel GEO to cooperate with the investigation, despite an existing Adams County public health order requiring the facility’s compliance. Kelly Weidenbach, executive director of the Adams County Health Department, said any new legal effort would likely get sucked into an ongoing federal lawsuit in which GEO is challenging the state’s authority to conduct health and safety inspections at the facility.

“We have received advice from our counsel that it is likely a situation where the court would stay our motion until that litigation is resolved,” Weidenbach said during a virtual town hall meeting that the department hosted Friday. “So that is a limitation on our side at this moment.”

The consequence is that, two months after a single case of active tuberculosis was confirmed at the facility, state and local public health officials are in an extraordinary standoff.

Read the full article on The Sun's website.

