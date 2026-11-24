Out in Nevada's Carson Desert, it almost feels like another planet.

Sand and sagebrush stretch toward distant mountains, like a painting that never ends. And rising out of the landscape is something that looks like a miniature space station: tall metal poles bristling with sensors, a web of cables, and a solar panel.

Hydrologist Murphy Gardner climbs a ladder to check one of the instruments. He points out a faint whirring sound.

The instrument is measuring something that might seem surprising in a place this dry: how much water is disappearing into the atmosphere.

Even desert plants tap into underground supplies. Some, including greasewood, have roots capable of reaching dozens of feet below the surface. They pull up groundwater that's eventually released into the air.

"As you can see just looking out, like each of these plants consuming that over thousands of acres out here in the desert, you end up getting like a pretty large volume of water consumption or discharge," Gardner said.

Understanding that natural water loss is one piece of a much bigger question: How much groundwater can Nevada sustainably use?

Updating decades-old science

Gardner works for the Desert Research Institute, a nonprofit that’s helping to answer that question. And, his measurements are part of the Nevada Water Initiative , a partnership between the institute, the state’s Division of Water Resources, and U.S. Geological Survey.

The effort aims to update the science behind groundwater management decisions. Many of the estimates the state still relies on were developed 50 to 70 years ago, when researchers had far fewer tools to measure what was happening underground.

Kaleb Roedel / Mountain West News Bureau DRI hydrologist Murphy Gardner checks instruments at a research station in Nevada’s Carson Desert near Fallon. The equipment helps scientists measure how much water desert vegetation releases into the atmosphere as part of the Nevada Water Initiative.

Across the West, farms , mines, growing communities and data centers are competing for limited water supplies. Prolonged droughts and a warming climate are adding to that pressure, making groundwater an increasingly important resource.

And in some farming communities, declining groundwater levels are forcing growers to rethink how they irrigate. Better science could help them balance those competing demands without depleting their aquifers.

Today, researchers can combine field measurements with satellite imagery and other technology to build a more detailed picture of how water moves through groundwater basins.

Gardner's work focuses on evapotranspiration , the process by which water evaporates from the land and is released into the atmosphere by plants.

Historically, scientists estimated water loss by applying broad assumptions about vegetation across large stretches of desert. Gardner says researchers can measure conditions at individual monitoring stations and use satellite data to estimate water consumption across the landscape in much greater detail.

The initiative also includes research into groundwater recharge, pumping, connections between neighboring basins and improved monitoring.

The stakes are significant.

"We could end up overallocating groundwater rights for agriculture use, or for mining use, or for municipal use, or whatever, and end up, you know, ruining ecosystems that we depend on," Gardner said.

More than half of Nevada’s 256 groundwater basins are already overallocated, meaning more water rights have been granted than those basins are estimated to sustainably support, according to DRI . That doesn't necessarily mean all those rights are being used, but it creates the potential for pumping beyond what aquifers can replenish.

A 2025 study examining thousands of wells across Nevada found that nearly 40% showed significant declines in groundwater levels. Among the pressures on Nevada's groundwater supplies are decades of pumping to irrigate crops, support mining operations and supply communities with drinking water. Prolonged droughts have also increased reliance on groundwater as rivers and streams have dwindled.

It’s part of a trend. Groundwater supplies have also declined in parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico, underscoring the broader challenges facing Mountain West states.

In Diamond Valley, farmers are adapting

In central Nevada's Diamond Valley, groundwater levels have fallen more than 100 feet in some areas, forcing farmers to rethink how they irrigate their crops.

The valley is known for producing high-quality alfalfa and other hay that help sustain the dairy and livestock industries. But users have long been pumping groundwater faster than nature can replenish it, a problem documented by the U.S. Geological Survey more than a decade ago.

Kaleb Roedel / Mountain West News Bureau A close-up look at a low-elevation sprinkler watering alfalfa in Diamond Valley, Nev.

Under a groundwater management plan developed by local water users and approved by the state, farmers face increasingly strict limits on how much they can pump.

The plan is designed to gradually bring withdrawals closer to the aquifer's sustainable supply over several decades. Growers who exceed their allotments must make up the difference through the plan's water-accounting system or risk penalties.

For Marty Plaskett, a Diamond Valley farmer and Eureka County commissioner, the changes have transformed what good irrigation looks like.

"Back in the day, we had water spraying everywhere, it made beautiful rainbows in the sunlight, but now it breaks our heart," he said.

Plaskett now monitors soil moisture to better understand when his crops actually need water. He's stopped irrigating his alfalfa after the final harvest of the year, shortening his watering season.

He's also done something simple that’s having an immediate impact. He's also lowered the sprinklers on his center-pivot irrigation system — long, wheeled pipes that rotate around a central point, watering crops in a circular pattern. Keeping the sprinklers closer to the ground reduces water loss from evaporation and wind.

"We don't want to know the pivot's on when we drive by it," Plaskett said. "That's essentially the goal. If you can't tell the pivot's on, you're doing a pretty good job."

Those changes are part of a broader effort across Diamond Valley.

According to local reporting on the management plan , farmers pumped about 55,000 acre-feet in 2025, down nearly 28% from the roughly 76,000 acre-feet pumped in 2016.

But that is still approaching twice the aquifer's estimated sustainable yield of 30,000 acre-feet annually.

Kaleb Roedel / Mountain West News Bureau Marty Plaskett, a hay farmer in Diamond Valley, Nev., stands near one of his irrigation pivots that’s watering his alfalfa field.

And the reductions haven't come without trade-offs. Some growers and hay buyers worry that using less water is affecting crop yields and quality, threatening an agricultural economy built around irrigated fields.

The locally developed plan has also generated disagreements over how reductions should be shared among water-rights holders.

Still, Plaskett believes better information is essential to making the system work.

"What we learned right away is you can't manage what you don't measure," he said.

A changing climate adds another challenge

Even if communities become more efficient, there's another uncertainty: how much moisture finds its way underground?

Nevada State Climatologist Baker Perry says that depends heavily on what happens in the mountains.

"When it falls as snow, it tends to build up a snowpack, especially at higher elevations, and then that snow generally melts much more slowly, infiltrates into the ground," Perry said.

Snow acts as a natural reservoir, storing moisture through winter and releasing it more gradually as temperatures rise.

But amid a warming climate, a greater share of precipitation is falling as rain instead of snow. Heavy rainfall can run off quickly, leaving less opportunity for moisture to soak into the soil and potentially recharge aquifers.

Perry pointed to Nevada's unusually warm winter and early snowmelt in 2026. By summer, parts of the state's northern mountains were experiencing record-low soil moisture and streamflow, even though precipitation totals weren't dramatically below normal.

He's particularly concerned about more frequent snow droughts , when unusually warm conditions leave mountain snowpacks depleted even if precipitation isn't exceptionally low.

Those changes could make water supplies less predictable for communities and ecosystems that depend on groundwater.

Perry says improved monitoring at higher elevations — including better measurements of whether precipitation falls as rain or snow — will be increasingly important alongside the state's groundwater research.

Kaleb Roedel / Mountain West News Bureau DRI hydrologist Murphy Gardner, left, performs routine maintenance on a research station in the sprawling Carson Desert near Fallon, Nevada. Data collected at the site will help scientists update decades-old estimates of the state’s groundwater resources.

Back in the Carson Desert, Gardner sees the challenge as finding a balance between all the demands on a resource that's largely hidden from view.

"How much is out there? How much is getting used? How much can we use? And, you know, who's using it?" he said.

Those questions matter not only for farms, mines and growing communities, but also for the desert plants, wildlife, springs and wetlands that depend on groundwater.

Better science won't eliminate the competition for water. But it could give Nevada a clearer understanding of what's available — and help determine how to share it without using it up.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.