Support KUNC Through Your Donor-Advised Fund

Make a Lasting Impact on Your Community Through KUNC

Trusted journalism, thoughtful storytelling, and meaningful connections to our communities are possible because of listeners who believe in public media. If you have a donor-advised fund (DAF), you can recommend a grant to KUNC and help ensure independent news and information remain available to everyone across Northern Colorado and beyond.

Your support helps KUNC provide fact-based reporting, local news coverage, engaging programs, podcasts, events,and community-focused storytelling every day.

What Is a Donor-Advised Fund?

A donor-advised fund is a charitable giving account that allows you to make contributions, receive potential tax benefits, and recommend grants to nonprofit organizations over time.

If you have a donor-advised fund through organizations such as Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, or a local community foundation, you can recommend a grant to support KUNC's mission.

Why Give Through a Donor-Advised Fund?

Giving through a donor-advised fund can be a simple and effective way to support the causes that matter most to you.

Benefits may include:



A streamlined way to manage charitable giving

The ability to support KUNC through a one-time or recurring grant

Potential tax advantages associated with contributions to your fund

A meaningful way to sustain independent public radio and local journalism

Please consult your tax advisor regarding the specific benefits of making charitable gifts through a donor-advised fund.

Recommend a Grant Today

You can recommend a grant to:

Rocky Mountain Public Media

DBA: KUNC

1901 56th Avenue, Suite 200

Greeley, CO 80634-2950

Federal Tax ID (EIN): 84-1577682

If your fund administrator requests additional information, please contact us and we'll be happy to help.

Leave a Legacy of Public Service

Many KUNC supporters use donor-advised funds as part of their long-term charitable plans. Your grant helps provide trusted news, cultural programming, and local reporting that strengthens communities throughout Colorado.

When you recommend a grant from your donor-advised fund, you're investing in a more informed and connected region.

Questions?

We're happy to assist you with donor-advised fund gifts and answer any questions you may have.