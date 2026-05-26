Support KUNC Through Your Donor-Advised Fund
Make a Lasting Impact on Your Community Through KUNC
Trusted journalism, thoughtful storytelling, and meaningful connections to our communities are possible because of listeners who believe in public media. If you have a donor-advised fund (DAF), you can recommend a grant to KUNC and help ensure independent news and information remain available to everyone across Northern Colorado and beyond.
Your support helps KUNC provide fact-based reporting, local news coverage, engaging programs, podcasts, events,and community-focused storytelling every day.
What Is a Donor-Advised Fund?
A donor-advised fund is a charitable giving account that allows you to make contributions, receive potential tax benefits, and recommend grants to nonprofit organizations over time.
If you have a donor-advised fund through organizations such as Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, Vanguard Charitable, or a local community foundation, you can recommend a grant to support KUNC's mission.
Why Give Through a Donor-Advised Fund?
Giving through a donor-advised fund can be a simple and effective way to support the causes that matter most to you.
Benefits may include:
- A streamlined way to manage charitable giving
- The ability to support KUNC through a one-time or recurring grant
- Potential tax advantages associated with contributions to your fund
- A meaningful way to sustain independent public radio and local journalism
Please consult your tax advisor regarding the specific benefits of making charitable gifts through a donor-advised fund.
Recommend a Grant Today
You can recommend a grant to:
Rocky Mountain Public Media
DBA: KUNC
1901 56th Avenue, Suite 200
Greeley, CO 80634-2950
Federal Tax ID (EIN): 84-1577682
If your fund administrator requests additional information, please contact us and we'll be happy to help.
Leave a Legacy of Public Service
Many KUNC supporters use donor-advised funds as part of their long-term charitable plans. Your grant helps provide trusted news, cultural programming, and local reporting that strengthens communities throughout Colorado.
When you recommend a grant from your donor-advised fund, you're investing in a more informed and connected region.
Questions?
We're happy to assist you with donor-advised fund gifts and answer any questions you may have.
Contact:
Christina Cooper
Senior Philanthropy Officer
christina.cooper@kunc.org
970-988-2176