Arlo Pérez Esquivel joined Colorado Public Radio in 2024. Arlo has a background in filmmaking and public media. He is best known for co-hosting NOVA’s Antarctic Extremes, a series that explores the daily life of Antarctic scientists and the community that supports them. Most recently, Arlo produced PBS Digital Studios’ America Outdoors: Understory with Baratunde Thurston, an ambitious series that tells the stories of communities across the country and their relationship to the outdoors.