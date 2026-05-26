In the NoCo LIVE in Estes Park: An Evening with Melissa Strong

Melissa Strong is a writer, entrepreneur and prominent figure in both Estes Park and Colorado's rock climbing community. But at one of the most exciting moments of her life, a random accident left her hands badly damaged and threatened everything she'd worked for. In her new memoir, Climbing Through: A Courageous Story of Grit, Healing, and Second Chances, Melissa tells the story of how she moved beyond the accident -- and how the toughness and courage she learned from rock climbing helped make it possible.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, join In The NoCo host Erin O'Toole for a thoughtful, in-depth conversation with Melissa about facing challenges and the power of resilience. It's a live episode taping of KUNC's flagship interview show at the Historic Park Theatre, and you're invited.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30. A reception in the lobby with Erin and Melissa will follow the interview.

Tickets will be available soon, so check back.