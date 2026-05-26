The Moth: The Denver GrandSlam

The Moth's Denver GrandSLAM returns to the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Sept. 25. This year's theme, "SHOULD HAVE KNOWN," will feature 10 Denver StorySLAM champions to compete in the organization's ultimate live storytelling showdown.

The stories will feature hindsight, bad decisions, painful miscalculations and laugh-out-loud regrets, all told by some of the area's best storytellers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m., and audiences can expect an evening that's equal parts funny, heartfelt and unforgettable.

Grab your tickets now before they go on sale to the public with the code: KUNC.