How to support KUNC
Your support of KUNC is vital to our mission of bringing the stories that matter to you. Here are the many ways you can help.
Donate to KUNC or become a member
Make a one-time gift or become a sustaining member. This is the most common way our community supports KUNC and The Colorado Sound.
Donate a vehicle
When you donate a vehicle, KUNC and The Colorado Sound can sell it and use the proceeds to fund their news, music, and other programming.
Donate stock
Make a charitable gift of stock to support local independent media; work with your tax advisor to understand specific tax benefits.
Make an IRA charitable rollover
You can make a charitable gift directly from your IRA every year while excluding the amount of that gift from your adjusted gross income (AGI); work with your tax advisor to understand specific tax benefits.
Donate real estate
KUNC and The Colorado Sound partners with CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) to process real estate donations to benefit KUNC and The Colorado Sound.
Become a Leadership Circle member
You can make a significant impact with your Leadership Circle membership of $80 or more per month, or an annual gift of $1,000 or more.
Become a corporate supporter
Introduce your business or organization to more than 164,000 of your best potential customers with KUNC sponsorships.