In The NoCo LIVE in Fort Collins

It's been a warm, dry winter in Colorado — and your yard is probably feeling a little ragged.



As spring planting season arrives, In The NoCo host Erin O'Toole leads a conversation about how to help your garden thrive this year, with expert help from the horticulture team at the CSU Extension.



Join us in Fort Collins for an evening full of tips on keeping lawns and trees green when water is scarce — and the science behind sustainable landscaping. It's the first-ever live episode taping from KUNC's In The NoCo, and you're invited!





Where and when:

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at the Organ Recital Hall on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Doors open at 6.



Tickets:

$25 plus handling fees, available now.



