Confidence rises on Vail Mountain for veterans

Meeting wounded veterans where they are in their healing process and making them feel honored and supported by the community is what Vail Veterans Program strives for as part of its recreational therapy programs. In addition, fostering support among fellow service members and helping them build confidence and find hope are vital parts of the healing process from a traumatic military service injury.

Earlier this week, 19 wounded veterans attended the Winter Mountain Adventure Program held March 1-6. Some veterans were joined by a spouse, guest or sibling. In total, the program hosted 38 participants including four military hospital staff. Since 2014, Vail Veterans Program has provided camaraderie and support for Winter Mountain Adventure Program veterans and believes that the mountains have healing powers.

For Alahnna Sanchez, 39, who served in the U.S. Navy as a paralegal, re-learning to snowboard at the Winter Mountain Adventure Program as an amputee and conquering the mountain was a challenge she willingly embraced. Admittedly on day one, she felt nervous.

"The first day was overwhelming because these mountains are huge," Sanchez said.

Progressing each day with the help of her snowboard instructor and making small adjustments to her gear to alleviate pain, daily goals were accomplished. By day four with the mountain now looking smaller, Sanchez felt ready to ride through some trees.

"The adage "it's just like riding a bike" kicked in. We worked out the kinks, and I really jelled with my husband and instructor out there on the slopes," Sanchez said. Describing one of her day three goals as only allowing herself to fall four times, she only fell three times sharing, "I left one on the mountain!"

Injured in 2011 during physical training with her command, someone landed on her ankle shattering bones and tearing the ligaments. Sanchez spent a decade enduring surgeries, including a fused ankle and eventually undergoing a full ankle replacement. After unsuccessful attempts to regain mobility, in January 2025, Alahnna's lower leg was amputated. In July 2025, she attended a summer program with Vail Veterans Program.

"No one asked me if I could do the activities, Vail Veterans Program just assumed I could and I needed that," Sanchez said.

Now medically retired from the military, this can-do approach is part of her continued recovery.

Describing her experience on the slopes this week, Sanchez shared, "If I can do an activity that makes me forget I am missing a foot, you can't beat that. I didn't feel like an amputee -- I've found a new passion!"

"Alahnna's a warrior. She's never going to back down from any challenge," said Alahnna's husband, Joe Sanchez, a retired U.S. Navy Commander. "But when you come here, it's intimidating. This is a world-class ski and snowboard area. I could just see her confidence grow this week. She's not limited as an amputee -- she can progress just like anyone else."

When asked what their biggest program takeaways were, Alahnna shared that one of her favorite parts of the week was being able to chat with another veteran who was in her position a year ago.

"As a female veteran amputee, and there are not many of us, this week I met another female veteran amputee who is just beginning her recovery. I know that feeling of low confidence and frustration with your new injury," Sanchez said. "It fulfills me to be able to give other veterans a little bit of hope so they can maybe look at me and think, "that's going to be me in a year.""

Joe Sanchez acknowledged how special the Vail community truly is in honoring and supporting them.

"There is a family nature to this program -- it's like going to a family reunion and everyone in the Vail community is so open and welcoming. It builds a lot of trust and confidence because we feel like we belong -- we're part of this community," Joe Sanchez said. "It's what makes this program so special and sets it apart from others."

As the final winter event for Vail Veterans Program, the organization is grateful to all of its community partners and is preparing to host six programs for wounded veterans and caregivers over the summer and fall.

