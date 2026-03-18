Colorado’s accidental climatologist taps 52 years of daily winter weather reports to confirm a troubling trend

Bill Barr rifles through the spiral-bound notebooks stacked beneath his desktop computer and pulls out his journal from 1976-77.

The dog-eared pages toss up dust that dances in the sunlight streaming through his cabin window.

“OK, here is the total snowfall to date for today in 1977,” he says, his finger tracing notes from Feb. 11. “Total amount of snow, let’s see, was 196. That’s centimeters.”

He punches a calculator.

That’s 77 inches. Today, we are at 100 inches. On this day in 1977, barr recorded 13 inches of snow on the ground near his off-grid home on a forested hill above the mining town turned alpine research haven.

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