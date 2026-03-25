CU delays ChatGPT access for students

The University of Colorado is postponing student access to ChatGPT until the fall semester amid faculty concerns about its OpenAI contract.

The move highlights growing academic faculty resistance to AI in classrooms, spanning resources, governance and student impact.

CU's four campuses were set to roll out ChatGPT Edu to faculty, staff and students by month's end.

But spokesperson Christopher Sparks told Axios Boulder the university will delay student access until at least Aug. 14, around the start of the fall semester for the system's schools.

Faculty and staff will have access starting March 31 as originally scheduled.

To read the entire article, visit Axios Boulder.