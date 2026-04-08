Two early morning fires burning in Northern Colorado force evacuations

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed.

Crews are battling two fires in Northern Colorado on Wednesday morning.

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Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Berthoud area along County Road 31, south of Carter Lake, in the Blue Mountain and Spring Valley area. Nicknamed the Cougar Run Fire, the latest reports say about 3.5 acres are burning near Blue Mountain and Spring Valley.

Crews say they have a hose line around the fire and are in the mop up stage. However, evacuations remain in place.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office posted online that crews are on scene with Berthoud Fire, Loveland Fire, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The earlier fire is burning northwest of the City of Boulder near the Goat Trail, which is currently closed due to a nearly two-acre wildfire.

The Goat Trail Fire is 75% contained. There is hose around the fire and crews will be on site continuing to mop up throughout the day. A water drop from air support was expected at 8 a.m. but was cancelled due to lack of need. Please check OSMP X and the trail closures website… pic.twitter.com/hFo5KA7I7y — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) April 8, 2026

An evacuation warning was in place earlier but was lifted just after 8 a.m. after crews stopped the fire’s spread. It is now 75% contained.