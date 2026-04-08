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Two early morning fires burning in Northern Colorado force evacuations

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published April 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM MDT
A police car
Scott Davidson
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CC BY 2.0
Crews are on scene for two different fires.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as needed. 

Crews are battling two fires in Northern Colorado on Wednesday morning.

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Mandatory evacuations are in place for the Berthoud area along County Road 31, south of Carter Lake, in the Blue Mountain and Spring Valley area. Nicknamed the Cougar Run Fire, the latest reports say about 3.5 acres are burning near Blue Mountain and Spring Valley.

Crews say they have a hose line around the fire and are in the mop up stage. However, evacuations remain in place.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office posted online that crews are on scene with Berthoud Fire, Loveland Fire, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The earlier fire is burning northwest of the City of Boulder near the Goat Trail, which is currently closed due to a nearly two-acre wildfire.

An evacuation warning was in place earlier but was lifted just after 8 a.m. after crews stopped the fire’s spread. It is now 75% contained.

Stay up to date on wildfires with the KUNC Wildfire Resource page.
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News WildfiresBerthoudBoulder
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy