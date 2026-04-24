Wildfire contained in west Fort Collins as Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday

Fire crews worked through Thursday night into Friday morning to contain and monitor a wildfire burning in west Fort Collins.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, the Ponds Fire prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon after igniting near the 1200 block of Catalpa Pl. and the Maxwell Natural Area.

Crews worked to establish containment lines as the fire spread to about eight acres. Aircraft were also used to help control the fire.

Officials say one firefighter received second-degree burns and was transported to the hospital.

Once the fire was contained, crews remained on scene to extinguish hotspots.

Poudre Fire Authority Fire crews in west Fort Collins. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect on Friday.

Along with the Poudre Fire Authority, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Larimer County Emergency Services, and the Wellington Fire Protection District assisted in containing the fire.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.