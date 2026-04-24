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Wildfire contained in west Fort Collins as Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
Wildland firefighters stand near a charred branch and ground.
Poudre Fire Authority
Crews focused on hotspots after containing the fire near the Maxwell Natural Area in Fort Collins.

Fire crews worked through Thursday night into Friday morning to contain and monitor a wildfire burning in west Fort Collins.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, the Ponds Fire prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon after igniting near the 1200 block of Catalpa Pl. and the Maxwell Natural Area.

Crews worked to establish containment lines as the fire spread to about eight acres. Aircraft were also used to help control the fire.

Officials say one firefighter received second-degree burns and was transported to the hospital.

Once the fire was contained, crews remained on scene to extinguish hotspots.

Fire trucks and a wildland firefighter on a dirt road.
Poudre Fire Authority
Fire crews in west Fort Collins. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect on Friday.

Along with the Poudre Fire Authority, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Larimer County Emergency Services, and the Wellington Fire Protection District assisted in containing the fire.

So far, there is no word on what caused the fire.

The National Weather Service says there is a Red Flag Warning in the Fort Collins area for Friday. That means strong winds, along with low humidity, are expected throughout the day, creating an extreme wildfire risk.
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News Fort CollinsWildfires
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy