MacKinnon leads Avalanche to 5-1 win and 1st-round sweep of LA Kings, ending Anze Kopitar's career

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist, Nicolas Roy and Devon Toews scored in the third period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche swept the Los Angeles Kings out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-1 victory in Game 4 on Sunday.

Cale Makar also scored and Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avs advanced to face the winner of the heavyweight first-round series between Dallas and Minnesota.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar praised his team's defensive acumen after holding the defense-first Kings to five goals in four games, noting that his high-powered lineup would probably prefer to emphasize offense.

"It's not as fun to commit on the defensive side and really dig in there and spend a bunch of energy there to chip away at the game, but I think they bought into the way we needed to play the LA Kings," Bednar said. "And that may change a little bit for the next opponent ... but they did a heck of a job playing the right way in order to win it."

Colorado also ended the 20-year career of Kings captain Anze Kopitar, who announced his pending retirement in September.

The Slovenian center is the top scorer in franchise history and a two-time Selke Trophy winner, and he was a star on the Kings' two Stanley Cup championship teams in 2012 and 2014 before spending the past decade as their captain. The Kings crowd repeatedly chanted "Kopi! Kopi!" in the final minutes of the blowout, and he got standing ovations when he came out for his final two shifts.

With a masterful four-game demonstration of the roster-wide talent on a team ready to win it all, Colorado earned at least five consecutive days off before the second round, and quite possibly more. The Wild and Stars are tied heading to Game 5 on Tuesday.

"(A sweep) just shows that we stuck to the details this entire series," Makar said. "I felt like they were pushing us at times, and we were able to weather it. It's a good test for us. That's a stingy defensive team over there that has a lot of offensive threats, and we found different ways to shut them down."

Joel Edmundson scored and Anton Forsberg stopped 27 shots for the Kings, whose fifth consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs ended with their eighth consecutive postseason defeat over the past two years and their seventh straight first-round exit since hoisting the Cup 12 years ago.

Although interim coach D.J. Smith was able to extend his team's streak of postseason appearances with a late surge into the last wild-card spot, Los Angeles has not won a playoff round since raising the Stanley Cup for the second time.

"We fought hard, there's no doubt about that, but they're the best team in the league for a reason," Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said. "We were in games, but didn't ultimately get the job done. Proud of our effort."

After scoring 53 goals in the regular season, MacKinnon got his first goal of these playoffs in the first period on a power play, ending the Avs' 0 for 9 start to the series with the man advantage. Colorado never trailed in Game 4, putting it away with two goals in less than three minutes early in the third.

Although Los Angeles began the series by slowing down the powerhouse Avs and even holding MacKinnon to one assist in three games, the Kings scored just four goals while being pushed to the brink.

Makar glided past Taylor Ward early in the second period and fired a beautiful wrist shot for the Conn Smythe Trophy winner's second goal in two games.

MacKinnon added an empty-net goal, giving him 57 goals in 99 career playoff games.