Justice Department joins Elon Musk’s xAI in effort to block Colorado AI antidiscrimination law

The Department of Justice joined a lawsuit seeking to block Colorado’s first-in-the-nation artificial intelligence antidiscrimination law from taking effect, escalating a legal fight that began two weeks ago with a challenge filed by Elon Musk’s xAI.

Senate Bill 205, which was signed into law in 2024, aims to regulate “high-risk” AI systems and protect consumers from so-called algorithmic discrimination, which is when a computer system produces biased results that disadvantage certain people, especially based on traits like race, gender, age or income.

Attorneys for the federal government joined Musk’s xAI in arguing that the law jeopardizes the United States’ position as “the global AI leader” by requiring AI systems to “incorporate discriminatory ideology that prioritizes preferred demographic characteristics over accurate and merit-based outputs.

“SB24-205 constrains the information that AI systems convey, obligates AI developers and deployers to discriminate, and then enforces the state-mandated discrimination with onerous policy, assessment, and disclosure requirements that will disproportionately burden small businesses and start-ups,” DOJ attorneys wrote in the 19-page complaint, which was filed in federal court in Denver.

Attorneys also claimed the law fosters further discrimination and violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment by distorting AI model outputs in a way that requires developers and deployers to discriminate based on race, sex, religion and other protected characteristics.

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