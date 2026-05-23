Free weekend shuttle options this summer can get you to some of the most popular places on the Front Range

A simple thing that can make getting into Colorado's outdoors even sweeter is leaving your car behind. To that end, we've compiled a short list below of great free weekend transit options on the Front Range.

So, forget that dread of finding parking, that stress of congestion on the road, and embrace the peace of mind of letting someone else do the driving.

Eldo Shuttle

Free shuttle service to Eldorado Canyon can ferry recreators to the state park, Marshall Mesa, Doudy Draw, South Mesa trailheads and the Eldorado Springs Resort and Pool from Boulder and US 36 & McCaslin Park-n-Ride in Superior. It's operated by Via Mobility Services. Shuttles run every 20 minutes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 7. Passengers 16 and older must have a state parks pass to ride the shuttle to Eldorado Canyon. Other destinations do not require a pass. One of the trailheads serviced by the Eldo shuttle - Fowler Trail - is wheelchair accessible. Several RTD buses can drop you off at Eldo Shuttle stops.



Hessie Trailhead Shuttle

A great way to start your adventure to the Indian Peaks Wilderness and Lost Lake is by taking the Hessie Trailhead Shuttle from Nederland High School. The seasonal service runs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 11. Operating hours shift around some holidays. The Hessie shuttle rolls every 15 minutes. You do not need a pass or a reservation to ride. The shuttle only stops at the Hessie Trailhead and does not go to the Fourth of July Trailhead. You can get to Nederland High School without a car by taking RTD's NB route from downtown Boulder.

Chautauqua Shuttle

Boulder's free Chautauqua Shuttle runs from Chautauqua Park to multiple stops in Boulder, including downtown, University Hill, and Broadway. It's intended to reduce vehicle congestion at the park and in the surrounding neighborhood. Shuttles have bike racks and can accommodate dogs and strollers. They run every 30 mins from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and summer holidays. Service goes through Labor Day. More information and a schedule here.

Estes Park Seasonal Shuttle

In Estes Park, you can catch a free ride on one of five shuttle routes to either get around town or connect you to Rocky Mountain National Park. Service runs 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Gold Route gets you to the Fall River Road entrance to RMNP where you can jump on free park shuttles to get to Bear Lake and Moraine Park.

Go2Gardens Shuttle