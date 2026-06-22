Colorado state trooper arrested in Loveland on sexual assault charges

A Colorado state trooper is facing multiple charges related to allegations of sexual assault.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

The Loveland Police Department said it arrested 34-year-old Jeremiah Jon Patterson on Friday evening after a victim reported incidents that allegedly dated back to 2024.

Police believed Patterson would try to locate the victim in Loveland, and used Flock Safety cameras to track his vehicle and make an arrest.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including sexual assault, strongarm by force, and second-degree assault, strangulation.

“I truly commend the tremendous courage of the victim to come forward and disclose this nearly two-year-old sexual assault allegation,” Chief Doran said in a press release . “I praise our investigators for their thorough work, and I appreciate the District Attorney’s partnership, along with support from the Colorado State Patrol.”

Bond for Patterson has been set at $25,000 cash surety, with pre-trial restrictions.

Patterson has been a trooper with the Colorado State Patrol since 2020 and has been placed on administrative leave. CSP says the alleged crimes happened while he was off duty.

In a statement from CSP, they said: “The Colorado State Patrol and its members are here to ensure the safety of all persons and to live our core values of honor, duty, and respect. We take these standards seriously and recognize that the success of our mission depends upon maintaining the trust and the safety of the public we serve.”

