Jefferson County’s Apex Park remains closed after reported bear attack
A popular park in Jefferson County is closed while wildlife officials investigate a reported bear attack.
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According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a woman was hiking at Apex Park around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when she encountered a bear. The bear began displaying “habituated behavior,” meaning the animal appeared to have lost its natural fear of humans. The bear was said to be approaching hikers along the trail.
Eventually, the bear grabbed the woman's backpack and made contact with her leg.
The victim continued down the trail for about 30 minutes and was followed by the bear, even as she attempted to haze the animal by making loud noises and throwing sticks and rocks.
Eventually, the bear lost interest and headed down a gully before approaching another group of hikers.
CPW says they responded Sunday night but could not locate the animal. Apex Park was closed Monday and Tuesday due to the bear. CPW reported seeing a bear in a residential area near the park, but could not confirm it was the same animal.
The incident marks the first bear attack of the year. Wildlife officials are expecting a busy year due to the warm, dry winter, which impacted natural forage opportunities for bears.
In 2025, CPW reported a rise in conflicts with bears in most areas of the state. In total, 5,259 bear reports were recorded. That’s about 300 more reports than in 2024.
CPW asks people to follow its BearWise safety tips to keep everyone safe:
- Stay Alert & Stay Together - Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog, or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you.
- Leave No Trash or Food Scraps - Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don't burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even "harmless" items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.
- Keep Dogs Leashed - Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don't force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home.
- Camp Safely - Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary.
- Know What To Do If You See a Black Bear - If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.
- Carry Bear Spray & Know How To Use It - Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. It doesn't work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite or belongings.