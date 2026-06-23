Jefferson County’s Apex Park remains closed after reported bear attack

A popular park in Jefferson County is closed while wildlife officials investigate a reported bear attack.

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According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a woman was hiking at Apex Park around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when she encountered a bear. The bear began displaying “habituated behavior,” meaning the animal appeared to have lost its natural fear of humans. The bear was said to be approaching hikers along the trail.

Eventually, the bear grabbed the woman's backpack and made contact with her leg.

The victim continued down the trail for about 30 minutes and was followed by the bear, even as she attempted to haze the animal by making loud noises and throwing sticks and rocks.

Eventually, the bear lost interest and headed down a gully before approaching another group of hikers.

CPW says they responded Sunday night but could not locate the animal. Apex Park was closed Monday and Tuesday due to the bear. CPW reported seeing a bear in a residential area near the park, but could not confirm it was the same animal.

The incident marks the first bear attack of the year. Wildlife officials are expecting a busy year due to the warm, dry winter, which impacted natural forage opportunities for bears.

In 2025, CPW reported a rise in conflicts with bears in most areas of the state. In total, 5,259 bear reports were recorded. That’s about 300 more reports than in 2024.

CPW asks people to follow its BearWise safety tips to keep everyone safe: