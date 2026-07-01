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WATCH: Video shows Jefferson County deputies' response to intentionally set brush fire

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published July 1, 2026 at 5:41 AM MDT
A screenshot of a video showing someone holding a fire extinguisher and grass on fire.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Body camera footage shows Jefferson County deputies responding to an intentionally set wildfire. One person is facing charges.

One person is in custody after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they intentionally set a brush fire on Colorado State Highway 74.

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According to a press release, deputies responded to mile marker 16 at about 4:46 p.m. on Monday after witnesses called 911 to report they saw a man standing over a fire on the side of the highway.

Body camera footage shows deputies arriving at the scene not only to make the arrest, but also using fire extinguishers to battle the fire burning in a ravine.

Here’s the video:

Jefferson County deputies respond to intentionally set brush fire

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Management Team responded shortly after the deputies arrived and helped douse hot spots. According to the department’s social media account, "Their quick action helped slow the fire’s spread and protect the area during a fast-moving situation."

Royce Ben Jameson, 25, is now facing multiple charges, including suspicion of setting fire to woods or prairie and third-degree criminal trespassing.

This situation comes as state and federal officials battle multiple wildfires across Colorado and the Western U.S.
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News Jefferson CountyBody CamerasWildfires
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy