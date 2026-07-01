WATCH: Video shows Jefferson County deputies' response to intentionally set brush fire

One person is in custody after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they intentionally set a brush fire on Colorado State Highway 74.

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According to a press release, deputies responded to mile marker 16 at about 4:46 p.m. on Monday after witnesses called 911 to report they saw a man standing over a fire on the side of the highway.

Body camera footage shows deputies arriving at the scene not only to make the arrest, but also using fire extinguishers to battle the fire burning in a ravine.

Here’s the video:

Watch Jefferson County deputies respond to intentionally set brush fire

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Management Team responded shortly after the deputies arrived and helped douse hot spots. According to the department’s social media account , "Their quick action helped slow the fire’s spread and protect the area during a fast-moving situation."

Royce Ben Jameson, 25, is now facing multiple charges, including suspicion of setting fire to woods or prairie and third-degree criminal trespassing.

This situation comes as state and federal officials battle multiple wildfires across Colorado and the Western U.S.

