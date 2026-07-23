Seminars at Steamboat: Has the War in Iran Made Peace in the Middle East More Likely?

Ambassador Dennis Ross, an esteemed diplomat, scholar and foreign policy expert with more than two decades of experience in Middle East and Soviet policy, is the counselor and William Davidson Distinguished Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. For more than twelve years, Ambassador Ross played a leading role in shaping U.S. involvement in the Middle East peace process, dealing directly with the parties as the U.S. point person on the peace process in both the George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations. He has written extensively and speaks widely on the history of the peace process in the Middle East and current Middle East developments, including the war in Iran.