Free school supplies and backpacks: Check out these 2026 events in the Denver area

The first day of school is almost here. If you need help finding free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, clothing, and more, here’s where to get it in the Denver area.

Do you know of an event that’s not on our list? Email co.tips@chalkbeat.org to tell us about it.

Saturday, July 25

Back to School Giveaway

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Colorado Christian Fellowship, 14401 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora

The Colorado Christian Fellowship will give away free backpacks and school supplies.

Sunday, July 26

Adams 14 Back to School Resource Fair

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City

This event is for Adams 14 families and will feature free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. Families can also get help enrolling their children in school.

Monday, July 27

Backpack Giveaway and Valuable Money Lessons for Families Class

5:30 to 6:30 pm.

Servicios de la Raza, 140 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Servicios de la Raza is offering a workshop for families to learn practical money habits. Children who attend with an adult will receive a free backpack with school supplies.

Tuesday, July 28

Strive to Thrive

4 to 6 p.m.

Southeast Christian Church, 9650 Jordan Road, Parker

This event is for Douglas County families who request backpacks and school supplies using this form. Free transportation is available for families in Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, and parts of Parker through Link on Demand. Request a ride using the app or by calling 719-212-2430.

Saturday, August 1

Aurora Public Schools Back to School Kickoff

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora

This event is for Aurora Public Schools families only. Students can receive free backpacks and school supplies, as well as low- or no-cost vaccinations.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools Back to School Bash

8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Five Star Stadium, 9351 Washington St., Thornton

This event is for Adams 12 families only. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to students on a first-come, first-served basis.

Packz 4 Kidz Denver

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Kenzi’s Causes will give away free backpacks filled with supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are encouraged to attend to choose their own backpack.

Backpack Giveaway

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sloan’s Lake Park, West 26th Avenue and Tennyson Street, Denver

The Silva Family Foundation and other community organizations will give away one free backpack to each child. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 1, but families must register by Thursday, July 30

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Climb Credit Union will give away backpacks and school supplies to students who register.

Back to School Community Day

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Skyland Park, 3300 Ivanhoe St., Denver

This event, sponsored by the Park Hill Financial District, will provide students with free backpacks, school supplies, food, and entertainment.

Sunday, August 2

Back to School Heart-Reach

2 to 5 p.m.

Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial

Registration is required to attend this event, which will feature free backpacks, school supplies, entertainment, and an In-N-Out Burger cookout.

Thursday, August 6

Back to School Bash

5 to 8 p.m.

Dutch Clark Stadium, 1001 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo

This event is for Pueblo School District 60 students, who can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. It will also feature dental screenings, vaccines, haircuts, food trucks, entertainment, and other resources.

Saturday, August 8

Denver Days Back to School Fest

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westwood Community Center, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver

Denver families can receive free haircuts, vaccinations, and backpacks filled with school supplies. The event will also feature games and entertainment.

Westminster Public Schools Back to School Breakfast and Backpack Giveaway

8 to 10 a.m.

Westminster High School, 6933 N. Raleigh St., Westminster

Westminster families can receive free breakfast, backpacks, and school supplies.

Back2School Backpack and Resource Event

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North High School parking lot, 2960 Speer Blvd., Denver

The Denver Police Department and the Denver Police Foundation will give away free backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

Back to School Clothing Swap

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northglenn Christian Church, 1800 E. 105th Pl., Northglenn

This is not a giveaway, but a children’s clothing, backpack, and book swap. The event will feature clothing in sizes 3T to adult XL. Clothing must be washed, clean, and sorted by size.

Sunday, August 9

Back to School Vendor Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3600 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

The Krazy Chicanos Car Club and several local businesses will give away free backpacks and school supplies, as well as free haircuts for children ages 13 and younger.

Sunday, August 16

Back to School Giveaway

12 p.m.

Shifterz Bar & Grill, 2490 W. Hampden Ave., Sheridan

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts will be available at this event, which will also feature entertainment. Children must be present to receive school supplies.

Sunday, August 23

When I Glow Up Back to School Extravaganza

1 to 5 p.m.

Evie Garrett Dennis Campus, 4800 Telluride St., Denver

Students who register for this event can receive free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, clothing, haircuts, and hairstyles. Each child must be registered to participate.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

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