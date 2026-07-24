Free school supplies and backpacks: Check out these 2026 events in the Denver area
The first day of school is almost here. If you need help finding free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, clothing, and more, here’s where to get it in the Denver area.
Do you know of an event that’s not on our list? Email co.tips@chalkbeat.org to tell us about it.
Saturday, July 25
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Colorado Christian Fellowship, 14401 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora
The Colorado Christian Fellowship will give away free backpacks and school supplies.
Sunday, July 26
Adams 14 Back to School Resource Fair
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
This event is for Adams 14 families and will feature free backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and other essential items. Families can also get help enrolling their children in school.
Monday, July 27
Backpack Giveaway and Valuable Money Lessons for Families Class
5:30 to 6:30 pm.
Servicios de la Raza, 140 Sheridan Blvd., Denver
Servicios de la Raza is offering a workshop for families to learn practical money habits. Children who attend with an adult will receive a free backpack with school supplies.
Tuesday, July 28
4 to 6 p.m.
Southeast Christian Church, 9650 Jordan Road, Parker
This event is for Douglas County families who request backpacks and school supplies using this form. Free transportation is available for families in Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, and parts of Parker through Link on Demand. Request a ride using the app or by calling 719-212-2430.
Saturday, August 1
Aurora Public Schools Back to School Kickoff
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora
This event is for Aurora Public Schools families only. Students can receive free backpacks and school supplies, as well as low- or no-cost vaccinations.
Adams 12 Five Star Schools Back to School Bash
8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Five Star Stadium, 9351 Washington St., Thornton
This event is for Adams 12 families only. Free backpacks and school supplies will be provided to students on a first-come, first-served basis.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Kenzi’s Causes will give away free backpacks filled with supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Children are encouraged to attend to choose their own backpack.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sloan’s Lake Park, West 26th Avenue and Tennyson Street, Denver
The Silva Family Foundation and other community organizations will give away one free backpack to each child. Children must be present to receive a backpack.
Saturday, Aug. 1, but families must register by Thursday, July 30
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada
Climb Credit Union will give away backpacks and school supplies to students who register.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Skyland Park, 3300 Ivanhoe St., Denver
This event, sponsored by the Park Hill Financial District, will provide students with free backpacks, school supplies, food, and entertainment.
Sunday, August 2
2 to 5 p.m.
Centennial Center Park, 13050 E. Peakview Ave., Centennial
Registration is required to attend this event, which will feature free backpacks, school supplies, entertainment, and an In-N-Out Burger cookout.
Thursday, August 6
5 to 8 p.m.
Dutch Clark Stadium, 1001 W. Abriendo Ave., Pueblo
This event is for Pueblo School District 60 students, who can receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. It will also feature dental screenings, vaccines, haircuts, food trucks, entertainment, and other resources.
Saturday, August 8
Denver Days Back to School Fest
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Westwood Community Center, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver
Denver families can receive free haircuts, vaccinations, and backpacks filled with school supplies. The event will also feature games and entertainment.
Westminster Public Schools Back to School Breakfast and Backpack Giveaway
8 to 10 a.m.
Westminster High School, 6933 N. Raleigh St., Westminster
Westminster families can receive free breakfast, backpacks, and school supplies.
Back2School Backpack and Resource Event
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
North High School parking lot, 2960 Speer Blvd., Denver
The Denver Police Department and the Denver Police Foundation will give away free backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Northglenn Christian Church, 1800 E. 105th Pl., Northglenn
This is not a giveaway, but a children’s clothing, backpack, and book swap. The event will feature clothing in sizes 3T to adult XL. Clothing must be washed, clean, and sorted by size.
Sunday, August 9
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3600 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
The Krazy Chicanos Car Club and several local businesses will give away free backpacks and school supplies, as well as free haircuts for children ages 13 and younger.
Sunday, August 16
12 p.m.
Shifterz Bar & Grill, 2490 W. Hampden Ave., Sheridan
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts will be available at this event, which will also feature entertainment. Children must be present to receive school supplies.
Sunday, August 23
When I Glow Up Back to School Extravaganza
1 to 5 p.m.
Evie Garrett Dennis Campus, 4800 Telluride St., Denver
Students who register for this event can receive free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, clothing, haircuts, and hairstyles. Each child must be registered to participate.
Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.
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