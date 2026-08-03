© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seminars at Steamboat
Seminars at Steamboat was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat Springs community in Northwest Colorado.

Seminars at Steamboat: New Technologies, the Future of Warfare and the U.S. Military Capabilities

KUNC
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:17 AM MDT

Dr. John Nagl is a Professorial Lecturer at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University. He had a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army, serving in combat in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, for which he received a Bronze Star in both conflicts, and retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Since his retirement from the military, Dr Nagl has pursued academic and policy work, including as president of the Center for a New American Security, an independent, bipartisan organization that develops national security and defense policies. Dr. Nagl is renowned for his in-depth knowledge of and unique perspective on U.S. defense strategy, with a particular focus on counterinsurgency and irregular warfare, which is the use of force to achieve political results below the level of conventional armed conflict.
Tags
News Seminars at Steamboat