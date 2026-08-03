Seminars at Steamboat: New Technologies, the Future of Warfare and the U.S. Military Capabilities

Dr. John Nagl is a Professorial Lecturer at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University. He had a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army, serving in combat in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, for which he received a Bronze Star in both conflicts, and retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Since his retirement from the military, Dr Nagl has pursued academic and policy work, including as president of the Center for a New American Security, an independent, bipartisan organization that develops national security and defense policies. Dr. Nagl is renowned for his in-depth knowledge of and unique perspective on U.S. defense strategy, with a particular focus on counterinsurgency and irregular warfare, which is the use of force to achieve political results below the level of conventional armed conflict.