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WATCH: Car spotted driving down Boulder County bike path

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published August 4, 2026 at 5:41 AM MDT
A car driving alongside a road with mountains in the background.
Boulder County Sheriff's Office
A vehicle was spotted driving down the bike path that runs alongside U.S. 36. Anyone with information should call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a driver who drove a vehicle down a bike path.

According to a social media post, the incident happened Sunday, August 2, around 1:38 p.m. Someone captured video showing a vehicle traveling from the Davidson Mesa area toward Boulder on the bike path along U.S. 36. Law enforcement believes the vehicle was traveling about 50 mph.

Here’s the video:

WATCH: Car spotted driving down Boulder County bike path

The sheriff’s office believes the vehicle is a black Infiniti coupe with red or pink fuzzy dice hanging from its rearview mirror.

The paved bike path is reserved exclusively for cyclists and pedestrians.

Anyone with information should call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.
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Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy