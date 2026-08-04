The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a driver who drove a vehicle down a bike path.

According to a social media post, the incident happened Sunday, August 2, around 1:38 p.m. Someone captured video showing a vehicle traveling from the Davidson Mesa area toward Boulder on the bike path along U.S. 36. Law enforcement believes the vehicle was traveling about 50 mph.

Here’s the video:

Watch WATCH: Car spotted driving down Boulder County bike path

The sheriff’s office believes the vehicle is a black Infiniti coupe with red or pink fuzzy dice hanging from its rearview mirror.

The paved bike path is reserved exclusively for cyclists and pedestrians.

Anyone with information should call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444.

