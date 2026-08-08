What’s Working: How Colorado knows 7,322 people found jobs on state’s official job board

Since its makeover a year ago, the state’s official job board, ConnectingColorado.gov, has helped the labor department learn a lot more about the jobs, the talent and who is actually getting hired.

In fact, as of this week, 7,322 people who’ve applied for a job on the site in the past year had been hired by the employer, said Stephanie Mufic, associate director for strategic engagement at the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

“I call it the golden ticket report because that is data that we used to collect manually and get survey feedback on. It was always an estimated number,” Mufic said. “But these are hard matches where we can say they clicked on this job to either apply for it or go to that company website and look at this specific job. And now they’re working for that company.”

This is not your ordinary job site.

But let’s back up a bit to better understand why Connecting Colorado is different. It’s free to post a job and search for one. There are no ads. There are no paid posts. There is a built-in user base because to be eligible for state unemployment benefits, out-of-work Coloradans must register with the site. At the last count, there are 32,238 Coloradans currently collecting unemployment benefits.

There’s a lot more data available, including that those new hires are roughly 2% of nearly 350,000 “apply” clicks made since Jan. 1. But the 7,000 figure is likely a minimum. Still, the data is helping the state figure out how to better help job seekers get hired.

Read the full story on The Colorado Sun website.