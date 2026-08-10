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Seminars at Steamboat
Seminars at Steamboat was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings experts on a wide range of public policy topics to the Steamboat Springs community in Northwest Colorado.

Seminars at Steamboat: A Future Beyond Polarization: What Still Binds Americans Together?

KUNC
Published August 10, 2026 at 8:05 AM MDT

Stephen Hawkins serves as Global Director of Research for More in Common, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to understanding and addressing political polarization, social division, and the psychological drivers behind societal fragmentation. He leads the design, execution, and interpretation of research that analyzes how societies might better understand and overcome their divisions. Mr. Hawkins’ own research focuses on: political polarization and tribalism in democratic societies; perception gaps—how people misconceive the beliefs and behaviors of those they disagree with; the psychology of common identity and division; and strategies for building social cohesion and dialogue. Mr. Hawkins’ work is widely cited in major media outlets including The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist, CNN, and Fox News, and it has been presented to policymakers, civic groups, and heads of state in the U.S. and Europe.
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