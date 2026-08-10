Seminars at Steamboat: A Future Beyond Polarization: What Still Binds Americans Together?

Stephen Hawkins serves as Global Director of Research for More in Common, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to understanding and addressing political polarization, social division, and the psychological drivers behind societal fragmentation. He leads the design, execution, and interpretation of research that analyzes how societies might better understand and overcome their divisions. Mr. Hawkins’ own research focuses on: political polarization and tribalism in democratic societies; perception gaps—how people misconceive the beliefs and behaviors of those they disagree with; the psychology of common identity and division; and strategies for building social cohesion and dialogue. Mr. Hawkins’ work is widely cited in major media outlets including The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Economist, CNN, and Fox News, and it has been presented to policymakers, civic groups, and heads of state in the U.S. and Europe.