A stray puppy in Weld County survives a rattlesnake bite, finds a new home

A puppy, which was once a stray, now has a new home after surviving a rattlesnake bite.

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According to the NOCO Humane, a four-week-old Labrador retriever puppy was rushed to a treatment facility after being found with a swollen lower jaw in Evans. They say a good Samaritan brought the animal to Pets Emergency Hospital. That’s where it received antivenom and pain medication before being transported by Weld County Animal Control to the shelter’s facility.

The dog, now named Keota, continued its care at the organization’s Weld Campus. The team provided softened food to help Keota eat because the dog’s mouth was so swollen. She also needed additional care, including the removal of some tissue around her mouth to help it heal.

“NOCO Humane encourages pet owners to seek emergency veterinary care immediately if they suspect their animal has been bitten by a rattlesnake, as swelling and tissue damage can progress rapidly,” the shelter explained in a press release.

NOCO Humane Keota's jaw was swollen from the snake bite, so animal care workers had to provide the dog with soft food.

But the story didn’t end there. Keota was later diagnosed with giardia, an intestinal parasite often caught by drinking contaminated water.

Finally, after being rescued and cared for, Keota was adopted by a family.

While Keota was a stray dog when she was bitten by a rattlesnake, Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests keeping dogs leashed or nearby and under voice command while hiking around the state.

