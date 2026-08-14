Seminars at Steamboat: The Dollar at a Crossroads

Barry Eichengreen is George C. Pardee & Helen N. Pardee Chair and Distinguished Professor of Economics and Political Science at the University of California, Berkeley, where he has taught since 1987. He is a Research Associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, MA, a Research Fellow of the Centre for Economic Policy Research in London, and he previously served as a Senior Policy Advisor at the International Monetary Fund. His academic work focuses on, among other things, current and historical exchange rates and capital flows. Professor Eichengreen is the author of numerous books and scholarly articles. His most recent book, published in March of this year, is Money Beyond Borders: Global Currencies from Croesus to Crypto, a 2,500-year history of international currencies that reveals new insights about the future of the U.S. dollar—as well as crypto and central bank digital currencies.