The late-summer surge of bear sightings continues across Colorado, with the most recent involving a cub in Boulder County that needed rescue.

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The county sheriff’s office says it received a call Monday about a bear cub in a tree. Deputies arrived on the scene along with Boulder County Animal Protection. They called Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help with the cub.

As the video shows, wildlife officials used a tranquilizer to subdue the bear. They were then able to help get the bear safely out of the tree. The animal was tagged and relocated to the mountains without injury.

Watch the video:

Watch WATCH: Bear cub rescued from a tree in Superior as heightened bear activity continues in Colorado

While this incident ended well for all involved, reports of bear sightings and attacks have recently been on the rise across the state. Six people so far have been injured in bear attacks. Meanwhile, sightings of bears have increased by 219% in some areas.

Wildlife officials believe the increase is tied to the drought and the lack of food for bears in areas where they traditionally thrive. The problem is only getting worse as bears search for large amounts of food before hibernation. In some cases, it’s forcing the bears into new areas, like Boulder County, where the sheriff’s office says it has seen a jump in bear-related cases.

“Giving wildlife plenty of space, securing trash, locking vehicles, and properly storing food all help reduce encounters and keep both people and wildlife safe,” wrote the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on a social media post.