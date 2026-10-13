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Man injured in officer-involved shooting at Colorado State University

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published October 13, 2026 at 6:53 AM MDT
The CSU Rams logo on a street sign.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
The responding officer said the man was armed and began to approach him. Shots were fired, but CSU did not specify whether the suspect had also fired a weapon.

The state is looking into an officer-involved shooting on Colorado State University’s campus.

According to an alert sent to the community on Monday, a man was “acting erratically” near Newtown Plaza around 5:35 p.m.

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The responding officer said the man was armed and began to approach him. Shots were fired, but CSU did not specify whether the suspect had also fired a weapon. However, only the suspect was injured. The responding officer rendered first aid, and the man was later transported to a nearby hospital.

Early reports suggested the incident may have been an active shooter situation, but law enforcement said that was not the case. An early alert to students advised everyone to avoid the area between the Chemistry and Microbiology buildings.

Fort Collins Police Services is now leading the investigation. Additionally, the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard practice in Colorado.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
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News Colorado State University (CSU)Fort Collins
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
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