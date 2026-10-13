Man injured in officer-involved shooting at Colorado State University

The state is looking into an officer-involved shooting on Colorado State University’s campus.

According to an alert sent to the community on Monday, a man was “acting erratically” near Newtown Plaza around 5:35 p.m.

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The responding officer said the man was armed and began to approach him. Shots were fired, but CSU did not specify whether the suspect had also fired a weapon. However, only the suspect was injured. The responding officer rendered first aid, and the man was later transported to a nearby hospital.

Early reports suggested the incident may have been an active shooter situation, but law enforcement said that was not the case. An early alert to students advised everyone to avoid the area between the Chemistry and Microbiology buildings.

Fort Collins Police Services is now leading the investigation. Additionally, the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as is standard practice in Colorado.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

