Fewer people are moving to Colorado, while others are choosing to leave. That’s according to 2025 data released at the State Demography Summit in November.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

One of the big impacts on the state’s population is the job market. Since 2020, employment opportunities have declined. This trend hit a low point in 2025, said state demographer Neal Marquez.

“It was zero or maybe even negative job growth in the state,” he said. “We're starting to slightly rebound from that, but that coincides with the low migration that's happened.”

Metro Denver counties also saw a smaller number of immigrants moving to and staying in the area. But there are still locations within the state that are growing quickly, including Weld County. Weld ranks as Colorado’s fastest-growing large county. People are flocking there because of its proximity to nearby job centers and housing affordability, Marquez said.

“You have people who are able to move there, but still commute to other areas,” he said. “It's also the kind of housing that supports either the families that are moving there or people looking to have families in the near future.”

Since 2007, fewer babies have been born, which is contributing to the slowdown in population growth. However, between 2024 and 2025, there was an increase in the number of births and rate of births. This upward swing is happening in counties across the state and is driven by both international and native-born communities. Demographers in Colorado and across the country assumed the decline would stabilize as women who chose not to have kids in their early 20s started having families in their 30s and 40s, Marquez said.

“That's exactly what we saw this past year,” he said. “Now that increase is noticeable, but it’s not putting us back to those 2007 levels. And we don’t think that we’re going to go back to those levels.”

Colorado’s population is also getting older, which is true for the United States as a whole. The fastest growing group in the state is 65 years or older. With an aging population comes an increase in deaths over time.

Overall, Colorado still has a positive population growth, Marquez said, it’s just slower than the past 10 to 15 years.