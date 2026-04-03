NPR wants your big question about reducing your climate impact and saving money

Rising utility bills and higher oil and gas prices are a concern for many people now. War in the Middle East and the cost of protecting utility infrastructure from more extreme weather are two factors driving the increases. At the same time, we all make purchases that affect our contribution to the greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet — both everyday purchases and big decisions that involve your home or car.

We want to hear your question about spending decisions you'll make that could both reduce climate pollution and save you money.

If your question is selected, we may include you in a story. We'll do a recorded interview with you about your question and what motivated you to ask it. Armed with that information, NPR Climate Desk Correspondent Jeff Brady will research a story and check back with you. So, you'll need to be able to commit some time, not more than a few hours total.

Your voice and interviews may be included in the final story. We want your authentic questions, especially ones you're a little afraid to ask about such a complicated topic. If you have a question, other people likely do too. We look forward to working with you to answer it!

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