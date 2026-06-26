Rescuers scramble to find Venezuela earthquake survivors. And, SCOTUS rules on asylum

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Today's top stories

Rescuers are continuing their search through rubble for thousands of people who are still missing in Venezuela after two devastating earthquakes struck on Wednesday night. The Venezuelan government says that at least 235 people are confirmed dead and thousands have been injured. The quakes struck the capital city of Caracas and surrounding areas, resulting in widespread destruction and overwhelming local response efforts. Officials warn that the death toll is likely to rise as the search efforts continue. The last earthquake of comparable magnitude to hit Caracas happened in 1967, when more than 200 people were killed by a magnitude 6.7 quake. Wednesday's quakes measured at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5.

Pedro Mattey / AP / AP Residents walk among the rubble of building damaged in earthquakes the previous day in Catia La Mar, Venezuela

🎧 Some people in the capital say that certain areas there resemble a war zone because so many buildings have completely collapsed, reporter Manuel Rueda tells Up First . The destruction has left thousands of people homeless and sleeping in parks at night. Some individuals whose buildings may not have collapsed are also choosing to sleep outside for fear of aftershocks. Hundreds of people trapped in buildings are desperately waiting for a search-and-rescue response, but Venezuela has little experience dealing with major earthquakes, as they don't happen there often. Humanitarian groups there say that supporting affected individuals will be a lengthy process, as they will need food, shelter and medical assistance. This effort is expected to take several weeks, Rueda says.

because so many buildings have completely collapsed, reporter Manuel Rueda tells . The destruction has left thousands of people homeless and sleeping in parks at night. Some individuals whose buildings may not have collapsed are also choosing to sleep outside for fear of aftershocks. Hundreds of people trapped in buildings are desperately waiting for a search-and-rescue response, but Venezuela has little experience dealing with major earthquakes, as they don't happen there often. Humanitarian groups there say that supporting affected individuals will be a lengthy process, as they will need food, shelter and medical assistance. This effort is expected to take several weeks, Rueda says. ➡️ The fact that the two quakes struck on land , near major population centers, made them especially deadly, according to geologist William Barnhart. Here's what experts say made them so different.

, near major population centers, made them especially deadly, according to geologist William Barnhart. Here's what experts say made them so different. ➡️ See photos of Venezuela's destruction after the earthquakes.

Venezuela's destruction after the earthquakes. ➡️ In Texas and other parts of the U.S., Venezuelans have organized donation drives to help those in their home country.

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday gave the Trump administration a powerful tool that could make it more challenging for asylum seekers to enter the United States. In a 6-3 vote, the high court ruled that federal law permits the government to prevent asylum seekers from physically setting foot into the country, effectively blocking them from applying for asylum. Asylum is a form of legal protection granted to individuals fleeing persecution in their home countries, provided they meet certain criteria. Another decision allows the administration to proceed with revoking temporary legal status for hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

🎧 This case was specifically about the thousands of recipients of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program from Haiti and Syria , but it has broader implications, NPR's Ximena Bustillo says. The TPS designation for each country can last from six to 18 months, at the Secretary of Homeland security's discretion. The court has agreed with the government that the decision to make these designations is up to the secretary and not subject to legal review. Those currently enrolled in this program must either adjust their status — which can only be done in very limited circumstances — or leave the country. Failing to do either puts them at risk of losing their legal status, which could lead to arrest, detention and deportation. Many may also lose their jobs, as employers won't be able to legally employ thousands of workers without a valid TPS status. Ira Kurzban, an attorney representing the Haitian TPS holders, argues that Haiti, Syria and other countries are not stable enough for people to return.

, but it has broader implications, NPR's Ximena Bustillo says. The TPS designation for each country can last from six to 18 months, at the Secretary of Homeland security's discretion. The court has agreed with the government that the decision to make these designations is up to the secretary and not subject to legal review. Those currently enrolled in this program must either adjust their status — which can only be done in very limited circumstances — or leave the country. Failing to do either puts them at risk of losing their legal status, which could lead to arrest, detention and deportation. Many may also lose their jobs, as employers won't be able to legally employ thousands of workers without a valid TPS status. Ira Kurzban, an attorney representing the Haitian TPS holders, argues that Haiti, Syria and other countries are not stable enough for people to return. ➡️ The Supreme Court also ruled yesterday that states cannot require gun owners to get permission from property owners before bringing guns onto their land, and agreed to shield Monsanto from liability over its popular weed killer, Roundup.

President Trump hosted farmers in the White House Rose Garden last night. During the event, he discussed a few policy proposals, including a request for $11 billion in farm aid. If Congress approves this funding, it will be in addition to the $12 billion provided earlier this year.

🎧 The proposal comes as the White House increasingly focuses attention on farmers, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says. They have historically shown strong support for the president in the past, and Kurtzleben says Trump's desire for more funds appears to be part of an effort to win them over ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, after tariffs and the Iran war hurt their finances. There was a farmer's roundtable in Wisconsin a few weeks ago and the administration has put forward a plan that would essentially require Iran to purchase U.S. agricultural products. Very few details about this proposed plan with Iran have been released. Officials have said that the U.S. and Qatar would oversee any unfrozen assets, requiring that Iran buy U.S. corn, soybeans and wheat. Iran quickly responded that it would not accept such a plan. This concept raises questions, including whether it would complicate the U.S. relationship with the countries from which Iran currently buys its food, some of which are U.S. allies. Though these plans may make some farmers happier with Trump, Kurtzleben says many prefer good profits over government checks.

Former employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have launched a new website, Climate.us, to fill the void left when the Trump administration last year shut down a government-run climate information site. NOAA is the government's lead scientific agency for climate, weather and ocean monitoring. These former employees worked on Climate.gov until they were laid off last year as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cutbacks. Nearly 1 million users visited Climate.gov each month, according to 2021 data. Though the data is still technically accessible on government servers, it is difficult to find. Rebecca Lindsey, a former Climate.gov program director, says the information is "too important" and should "remain in a protected place."

Picture show

KT Kanazawich for NPR / Former Park Ranger Melissa Dalley, 49, speaks during the America 433 pop up event at Harpers Ferry National Park on June 19.

As the U.S. gears up to celebrate its 250th anniversary, former national park rangers are actively hosting teach-ins and sharing history that the Trump administration sought to erase from federal land. Dozens of exhibits were removed after Trump signed an executive order aimed at "restoring truth and sanity to American history," a move that led to lawsuits and protests. Among those pushing back is former National Park Ranger Elizabeth Kerwin, who helped organize under the banner "Resistance Rangers." She co-founded an education coalition called America 433+, named after the 433 sites that form the National Park System. This summer, advocates and former federal workers are working to redefine the message of the country's anniversary by hosting protests, teach-ins, and other events that honor the nation's diversity and complex history. Take a look at how they are taking action.

Weekend picks

FX / Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmy (Jeremy Allen White).

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: This Pride month, teen movies like She's the He, Girls Like Girls and Leviticus are all flipping tropes by centering queer characters.

📺 TV: The fifth and final season of The Bear premiered yesterday. NPR's Linda Holmes has seen the first seven episodes and says that while this season feels less daring, the small wins mean more.

📚 Books: Before NPR's iconic Books We Love comes out in the fall, NPR staffers are sharing their favorite reads of 2026 so far. Check out their picks for fiction and nonfiction. Sign up for the NPR Books newsletter for even more recommendations.

🎵 Music: Albums from T.I., MICO, Girl Trouble and many more released on streaming platforms today. Dive into singles from each new album with these New Music Friday playlists.

🎮 Gaming: The Star Fox remake features high-effort visuals and an entertaining battle mode, but its campaign feels outdated, NPR's James Perkins Mastromarino says.

❓ Quiz: From Cristiano Ronaldo breaking a record at the World Cup to the Reflecting Pool facing challenges, test your knowledge of this week's news.

3 things to know before you go

Bruce M. White / The White House Historical Association / The White House Historical Association Norman Rockwell's 1943 series So You Want to See the President! Click to enlarge.

Norman Rockwell's So You Want to See The President! is now on display for public viewing at The People's House in Washington, D.C. The suite of illustrations first appeared in The Saturday Evening Post magazine in November 1943, at the height of World War II. Meta plans to launch a prediction market app called Arena to compete with companies like Kalshi and Polymarket. The new platform will allow users to wager on the outcomes of real-world events using "play money." In this installment of Word of the Week, NPR explores how the term "camp" evolved from its origins in 16th-century military encampments into an integral part of American childhood, shaped by societal fears about modernity and masculinity.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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