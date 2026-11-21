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If you're spending your free time spinning your wheels about something that happened at work, guess what? You're still on the clock, says psychologist Guy Winch.

" Your workday only ends when you stop thinking about work," he says.

Winch, author of Mind Over Grind: How to Break Free When Work Hijacks Your Life, says it doesn't have to be this way. In his book, published this year, he shares strategies on how to reclaim your time, energy and attention if work takes up too much of your mental bandwidth.

"Very few of us sit through the evening reliving the glory of the joke that landed in the meeting," he says. "What we do spend hours on are when we get interrupted, dismissed, about the project we're behind on."

That kind of ruminative thinking can have negative effects on our health. Research has shown that it activates our stress response, contributes to poor sleep and eating and, over time, can increase our risks for cardiovascular disease and depression.

Winch, co-host of the podcast Dear Therapists, shares quick strategies you can try if work is taking over your life.

The problem: You can't stop thinking about work

The fix: Take 15 minutes to come up with a solution

Let's say you're trying to focus on your kid's volleyball game but all you can think about is how your colleague keeps taking credit for your work.

Instead of reliving the issue, which is unproductive, take 15 minutes to convert the situation into a problem you can solve, Winch says. "What's the best way of handling it? Do I have a conversation with them? And if I want to have a conversation, what's the outcome I'm trying to get to?"

This approach allows you to create a plan for how to address the situation. "You should feel an ease in stress. Now it will be much easier for you to let go," he says.

The problem: You still can't stop thinking about work

The fix: Distract yourself with a game or a memory task

Beck Harlan for NPR / Break the cycle of rumination by playing a game for two or three minutes, Winch says. It can help you reset so you can focus on something else.

If you can't stop spinning your wheels about work, try distracting yourself for two or three minutes, Winch says. It can help you reset so you can focus on something else.

"You need something that takes up your mental bandwidth so there's not enough left over for rumination," he says.

He shares a few ideas: Play a puzzle or game like Wordle. Name all the state capitals. Think of whom you sat next to in elementary school. Picture all the items on the top shelf of your fridge.

When you're done, instruct yourself to reengage in whatever you're doing, he says. You might tell yourself, "I really want to enjoy this show now," or "I really want to watch my kid [so I can] talk to her after the game."

The problem: You still feel like you're at work when you're home

The fix: Create boundaries between work and home with immersive rituals

Rituals can train your brain to "shift gears from the mindset of being at work to the family gear, the partner gear, the friendship gear," Winch says.

Your ritual should include as many of your senses as possible, he says. Take a warm shower or a hot bath. Listen to music that puts you in the mood for whatever comes next. Shift the lighting — maybe turn off the bright lights you use at your workstation and light a candle.

One of the most effective things you can do is change your clothing, Winch says. "Clothing makes us feel a certain way. That's why power suits make us feel powerful and leisure wear makes us feel relaxed."

If you work from home and are already in your comfy clothes, change into a different set of comfy clothes when your workday is over, Winch says. It should be something "that your brain can distinguish you wear when you finish working."

The more you repeat these rituals, the more your brain knows when it's time to go from work mode to "being more relaxed and open to engaging with what you're doing when you're home," Winch says.

The problem: You feel drained after work

The fix: Do something that energizes you

One of the mistakes people make after work is they err on the side of relaxing because they feel drained, Winch says. But the things we tend to do while resting, like watching screens or doomscrolling, won't recharge us.

"You have to do something that makes you feel energized, and that's a personal thing," Winch says. If you're an athlete, head to the gym. If you're a maker, create something. If you're an extrovert, get a drink with a friend.

It's a "mental battle to force ourselves" to do these things, especially after a long day at work, he says. But "we're going to sleep better that night and have more pep in our step the next day because of that."

The problem: Work feels like your whole life

The fix: Try this thought experiment

It's OK for work to be a part of your identity, but it shouldn't be the only thing that defines you, Winch says.

If you're losing yourself in your job, try this thought exercise, he says. "If your work disappeared tomorrow, what's left? How would you describe yourself? How would you describe what your life is about?" You may find that your worth likely doesn't come from your job title or salary.

And don't forget what it's all for. If you've got the choice between working for a couple of more hours or watching your favorite TV show with your partner, pick the TV show.

"The only reason why I'm working is to be able to have a life in the first place," Winch says. "And if I end up not having one, then what's the point of it all?"

More Life Kit on work-life balance

Why you feel so guilty when you're not working. When was the last time you had a meal without looking at your phone or took a day off without answering a work email? Journalist Celeste Headlee spoke with therapist Amelia Aldao for her tips on taking a break.

What to do if you're struggling with your mental health at work. Whether it's depression, anxiety, burnout or something else, if you're struggling with your mental health at work, it can be hard to know what your options are and how to seek help. Here's a look at the stigma around mental health at work, how to spot an issue and what to do about it.

Do less, ask for more: How to make life easier as a working parent. Going back to work after having a baby can be overwhelming. You're juggling all the emotions of being a new parent while getting up to speed at your job. Tips to help you make a smooth transition.

This story was edited by Sylvie Douglis. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

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