Data Says No Increase In Teen Pot Use Since Colorado Legalization

By 20 hours ago
  • Some worried teen pot use would increase in Colorado when recreational marijuana stores opened, but data shows no such increase.
    Some worried teen pot use would increase in Colorado when recreational marijuana stores opened, but data shows no such increase.
    flickr

Newly released federal data shows marijuana use is down slightly among Colorado teenagers.

After voters legalized the drug in 2012 state officials became worried about easier access for kids and teens. That concern was renewed two years later when retail shops began popping up.

But the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows just over 9 percent of Colorado teens say they’ve used pot in the last month. That’s down about 2 percent from the previous year’s report.

“People are concerned that legalization may sort of provide this new norm and then we see an increase in youth use,” says Dr. Larry Wolk, the chief medical officer for the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment. “From a good news standpoint, we just haven’t seen that kind of increase.”

According to Wolk, the federal numbers reflect state findings as well.

Both our in-state surveys, as well as this national survey, are now consistent in that they both show no increase in youth use since legalization,” he says.  

While the federal data is positive, Wolk warns it’s not as comprehensive as the state-collected information. He looks to the Healthy Kids Colorado survey for a more complete picture, and the latest version of that report is due out in early spring.   

Wolk says marijuana use among Colorado adults has remained steady since the drug’s legalization.

Tags: 
Marijuana
legal cannabis

Related Content

Pot Taxes Can Patch Colorado's Education Budget -- But Not Fix

By Jul 6, 2017
Jackie Fortier / KUNC

The state of Colorado collected $180 million in taxes from legal marijuana sales in the 2016 fiscal year.

But could the well run dry?

As of July 1, 2017, Nevada is the eighth state to sell recreational marijuana -- and it won’t be the last. California, the sixth largest economy in the world, will start selling pot Jan. 1, 2018.

Two New Laws Take Aim At Black Market Marijuana In Colorado

By Jun 8, 2017
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Colorado is ramping up efforts to try and prevent marijuana from being diverted to the black market. Gov. John Hickenlooper signed two bi-partisan bills into law Thursday. "I think we’re protecting neighborhoods from the violence often associated with organized crime," said Hickenlooper. "We’re no longer the Wild West. I don’t think it’s good for Colorado to have the loosest laws."

In Colorado, It's Still The Wild West For Home-Grown Marijuana

By & Apr 3, 2017
Luke Runyon / KUNC

Neighborly disputes are nothing new. There’s the dog next door that poops on your lawn. The house that throws loud backyard parties. The guy down the block who always plows through the stop sign.

But in Colorado, the introduction of legal, home-grown marijuana has elevated tension among neighbors to a whole new level.

Because of gaps in the state constitutional amendments that legalized cultivation of the drug for recreational and medical purposes -- and in the ensuing rules that sought to regulate it further -- some rural pockets in Colorado are seeing large-scale cooperative marijuana grow operations sprout up with little oversight.

Pot Money May Be Nice, But It Can’t Save Colorado’s Budget

By Jul 6, 2017
Jackie Fortier / KUNC

Three years after legalizing recreational marijuana sales in Colorado, lawmakers are turning to pot to fill some gaps in the budget. That’s why lawmakers voted to increase a special use tax on recreational marijuana sales from 10 percent to 15 percent in 2017. But while the money can be a salve for some of Colorado’s problems, it doesn’t -- and can’t -- solve them all.