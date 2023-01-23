2023 Year in Review

Child Mental Health
This year, KUNC reporter Leigh Paterson collaborated with The Carter Center to report on the mental health crisis Colorado youth are grappling with. Out of this collaboration, KUNC reported on everything from access to mental health services to how families and municipalities are addressing the crisis.
"I loved interviewing the therapists with the Rainbow Circles for this story. This growing practice, based in Fort Collins, primarily serves LGBTQ+ kids. Much of their office looks like the playroom I have set up for my own young kids: bins of toys, low couches and dress up stuff strewn around. It seemed like a place where young people with various identities could feel comfortable and cared for."Leigh Paterson
Podcasts Launched in 2023
Since its launch in September, "In The NoCo" — KUNC's daily news show and podcast — has been helping us to make sense of life in Northern Colorado. It features conversations with all manner of folks, from change-makers to rule-breakers. Here are some of the voices that have stuck in our heads so far:
Steamboat Springs created three different zones to regulate short-term rentals, including a red zone where no new permits for those rentals can be issued. Three people living within that zone share their experiences with how the regulations have shaped their lives.
Breckenridge is a little over five square miles. Despite its size, preserving the past is a priority for Breckenridge—the town has 249 Historic District structures and seven historical exhibits and museums. Preservation also is an important part of the town’s plan to curb the housing crisis, now and in the future. One initiative is called Housing Helps, which helped locals Anne and John Lowe buy their dream home. But the town's housing initiatives might not work for everyone.
"Each season of The Colorado Dream podcast from KUNC News is unique. This year “Housing Wanted” was our biggest reporting project yet. Two KUNC colleagues - Scott Franz and Rae Solomon – and I reported on the housing crisis in three of Colorado’s mountain resort communities. While each area has a similar problem, we were able to uncover unique, local solutions that really catered to the needs of their residents."Stephanie Daniel
The Colorado River’s current crisis traces its roots back to 1922. That’s when leaders from the rapidly-growing southwestern states that rely on the river traveled to a swanky Santa Fe mountain retreat to divvy up the river’s water. Growing populations in some of the West’s burgeoning cities and sprawling farmlands, and the anxieties tied to that growth, pushed leaders to the negotiating table.
Las Vegas is known as a city of excess. But not when it comes to water. The desert metropolis relies on the Colorado River to keep its iconic casinos bustling. The short supply has caused city leaders to enforce some of the tightest water conservation measures in the West. Green lawns are enemy number one.
The Colorado River
Photos From 2023
A Smile On The Airwaves
Earlier this year, KUNC News began producing short vignettes called Sonic IDs, which capture the stories and sounds of Northern Colorado. We believe it’s important for local public radio stations to reflect the communities they serve, and these 30-second pieces do that. They pop up on the radio when you least expect it, and hopefully they make you look at your speaker and smile. Executive News Director Sean Corcoran has shared three of his favorites.
The first one is about a boy catching his first fish, and it was recorded by KUNC’s Scott Franz. I just love the pure joy in the boy’s voice.
This Sonic ID, produced by KUNC’s Leigh Paterson, is a perfect example of the pride people feel living amidst the natural beauty of Northern Colorado. Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig describes the mountains that surround her community, and shares a story about her daughter, who wept when she returned home and saw the mountains again.
Sometimes the best sonic IDs come from people just doing their everyday thing. In this case, it is a woman panning for gold in Clear Creek. Many of have no idea that panning for gold is still something people regularly do. But what makes this little vignette truly standout is the story within the story -- the Canadian goose that comes by, curious about what this human is up to.
A boy passionately describes catching his first fish.
Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig describes driving to town.
A woman explains the thrill of panning for gold in Clear Creek, Colorado.
"I am grateful that our grant from the Water Desk allowed me to travel all the way out to New Mexico to tell this story. The sad thing is that the Indigenous youth were working on so many other amazing projects -- cutting down brush with chainsaws, lopping and scattering forests, agricultural work and more -- but due to some scheduling conflicts, those projects got moved to the week after I was there. It was fun to meet these bright, kind youth. What the audience didn't get to see is them singing karaoke on the way to the projects, or finding wild frogs and putting them on each other's backs, or spraying one another with a watering hose. They knew how to make work fun."Emma VandenEinde
Animal agriculture produces more methane – a powerful greenhouse gas – than any other human activity in the U.S. Climate experts say we need to cut greenhouse gas emissions dramatically before 2030. But when it comes to emissions from the livestock sector, the science is still emerging, and it’s not yet clear if the cuts will come in time—or how.
In February, the repressive Nicaraguan government expelled 222 political prisoners and sent them to America. Four of those ex-prisoners are living in Summit County. Now they’re settling into life in the Colorado mountains with help from their fellow countrymen.
"My favorite stories to report hit at the intersection of climate and agriculture, like this one, about research into reducing emissions of the climate warming gas methane from the livestock industry. When I set out to report this story, I imagined a beautiful scene brought to life with lots of cow noises. Unfortunately, cows are pretty quiet unless they're upset about something. The animals at the AgNext research pens are very happy animals. Instead of cow sounds, you get machinery. Such is life."Rae Solomon
"It was an honor to meet with Lauren Bowling’s now six-year-old son, Miles, who faces challenges to play like everyone else. Through reporting, I learned that while something may be called “inclusive” or “ADA compliant,” it does not always mean that it is accessible. For instance, many parks have a swing that the child can use if lifted out of their wheelchair, but they cannot access it on their own."Emma VandenEinde
"This was my first feature for KUNC! I loved visiting a remote trailhead and wandering through rows of archives for this story. Plus, it inspired me to add the Colorado Trail to my hiking bucket list."Natalie Skowlund
The Colorado State Forest Service seedling nursery hasn’t been properly maintained in decades. That has hampered its capacity and undermines the quality of its plants. Now, the facility is getting a new influx of money from state lawmakers who consider it to be a crucial part of preparation for future natural disasters.
Colorado is now the first in the nation to pass a right-to-repair law. The law makes it easier for farmers and ranchers to access the tools they need to maintain and repair their own equipment. Farmers support the measure, but manufacturing trade groups aren’t happy.
"I’ve done a lot of K-12 education reporting and every time I go into a school, kids are doing familiar things: laughing with friends, dashing to class, and hanging in the hallways. So, reporting on a high school for kids in recovery for substance use disorders posed an interesting juxtaposition. Teens being teens while also grappling with very adult issues like maintaining their sobriety and attending recovery programs."Stephanie Daniel
Ira Glass, the creator and host of 'This American Life,' is coming to Boulder. He’s bringing his show, “Seven Things I’ve Learned” to Chautauqua Auditorium on Saturday, July 29. The public radio legend himself sat down with KUNC host Nikole Robinson Carroll for a chat ahead of the show.
Colorado's State Historian, Dr. Claire Oberon Garcia, joined KUNC's Nikole Robinson Carroll to discuss the unique perspective she brings to her new role.
"This was a major "bucket list" interview for me. Ira was so kind and gracious and fascinating. I couldn't bring myself to completely let go of all the material that didn't make the on-air cut, so I got the editorial team's approval to post a longer version to the website."Nikole Robinson-Carroll
KUNC’s Northern Colorado Center for Investigative Reporting (NCCIR) is dedicated to investigating topics, issues and stories of concern to the people of Northern Colorado. We are an ethical, experienced, audience-focused team of journalists empowered by the First Amendment and driven by a commitment to public service and the pursuit of the truth. NCCIR is nonprofit and nonpartisan. We produce fact-based and fact-checked journalism that is accessible and valuable to the communities we serve.
"In March. for a series called "The Air We Need" we took people to neighborhoods in northern Colorado where residents were concerned about lead pollution from a nearby airport. At the time, the airport director told us nothing could be done. We stuck with the story, reporting on conversations about leaded fuel on the federal level as well as how the Superior town council called on the airport to address the health impacts.In October, the airport director changed tune completely. Saying he could do something about it. Months later, following that scrutiny, the office started spending money on community violence prevention programs, and we gave listeners a firsthand look at how those efforts were going."Scott Franz