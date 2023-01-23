© 2023
2023 Year in Review
It has truly been a momentous year for our community as well as for all of us at KUNC. In 2023, we launched hit podcasts about Western water issues and the mountain rural housing crisis, sent out our first newsletter, and debuted our daily podcast, In The NoCo. Needless to say, it's been a busy year at the station. We asked our reporters and editors to select their favorite stories from 2023 and compiled them here. We hope you enjoy this look back on the year that was.

Child Mental Health

This year, KUNC reporter Leigh Paterson collaborated with The Carter Center to report on the mental health crisis Colorado youth are grappling with. Out of this collaboration, KUNC reported on everything from access to mental health services to how families and municipalities are addressing the crisis.

Maddie Maes and her mother, Kristin Vera, pose for a photo on their couch at home in Fort Collins. After struggling to find affirming care in the area, Maes now sees a therapist at the Rainbow Circles, a practice focused on LGBTQ+ kids and adults in Fort Collins.
News
LGBTQ+ kids in Colorado are struggling. Finding the right therapist is yet another hurdle
Young people in Colorado are in crisis, dealing with high levels of depression, stress and thoughts of self-harm. The rates of mental health struggles are even higher for LGBTQ+ kids.
"I loved interviewing the therapists with the Rainbow Circles for this story. This growing practice, based in Fort Collins, primarily serves LGBTQ+ kids. Much of their office looks like the playroom I have set up for my own young kids: bins of toys, low couches and dress up stuff strewn around. It seemed like a place where young people with various identities could feel comfortable and cared for."
Leigh Paterson





Banner reads 'The Air We Breathe, a series by Scott Franz of the Northern Colorado Center for Investigative Reporting' with gray-hued mountains and clouds in the background
The Air We Need
A three-part look at the obstacles Northern Colorado residents are facing as they pursue cleaner air in their communities.
In Crisis: Colorado's youth continue to struggle with stress, anxiety and depression
A four-part look at why Colorado children are suffering from serious anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm and what communities are doing to help.
Who Watches the Watchdog?
This story is part of an occasional KUNC investigative series this year exploring the power of Colorado sheriffs. Robyn Vincent is a reporter with KUNC’s Northern Colorado Center for Investigative Reporting.
Ten Years Later: The flood that changed the Front Range
Saturday, September 9, 2023, will mark 10 years since destructive floods devastated Northern Colorado. The vast majority of the rain fell on that September 11 and 12. Over the course of a week, nine people died, 20,000 residents evacuated and thousands of homes, roads and businesses were destroyed. The cost of the damage came to nearly $4 billion dollars.This series of four in depth stories will focus on specific communities and examine a couple central questions: what has changed since that devastating flood? What have we learned?
Safety Plan: How Northern Colorado schools are protecting students, with and without police
Following recent threats and shooting incidents in Northern Colorado schools, this series examines school safety in two districts: one that voted to get rid of police in schools three years ago and another that has done the opposite.


Podcasts Launched in 2023





Since its launch in September, "In The NoCo" — KUNC's daily news show and podcast — has been helping us to make sense of life in Northern Colorado. It features conversations with all manner of folks, from change-makers to rule-breakers. Here are some of the voices that have stuck in our heads so far:

Community advocate Betty Aragon-Mitotes and her husband, David, at the dedication of a mural honoring the contributions of Latino and Hispanic beet field workers. The mural was unveiled Sept. 16, 2023 to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month
Courtesy of Betty Aragon-Mitotes
In The NoCo
'Honoring forgotten people:' The enduring legacy of Northern Colorado's sugar beet workers
Erin O'Toole
The sugar beet industry was integral to the prosperity Northern Colorado enjoys today - but it was the workers toiling in the beet fields who made it all possible. We hear from longtime community advocate Betty Aragon-Mitotes about the enduring legacy of the immigrant families who shaped our region, on today's In The NoCo.
The mural "Take Back the Power" by Pyramid Lake Paiute artist Gregg Deal greets passersby in Colorado Springs, Colo. Deal painted the piece to raise awareness about the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Courtesy Gregg Deal
In The NoCo
What it means to make a dent in the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people
In The NoCo
A historical document shows a portrait of Oliver T. Jackson with his name printed underneath and faded text next to his portrait that says "Dearfield Settlement."
Luke Runyon/Harvest Public Media
In The NoCo
Illuminating Colorado's Black history, one story at a time




Housing Wanted
In the newest season of The Colorado Dream, we focus on affordable housing in mountain communities where land and inventory are scarce.
"Each season of The Colorado Dream podcast from KUNC News is unique. This year “Housing Wanted” was our biggest reporting project yet. Two KUNC colleagues - Scott Franz and Rae Solomon – and I reported on the housing crisis in three of Colorado’s mountain resort communities. While each area has a similar problem, we were able to uncover unique, local solutions that really catered to the needs of their residents."
Stephanie Daniel

Thirst Gap: Learning to live with less on the Colorado River
Thirst Gap is a six-part podcast series about how the Southwest is adapting to water shortages as climate change causes the region to warm up and dry out. The series zooms in on people and places grappling with limited water supplies in the Colorado River watershed, and examines the trade-offs that come with learning to live with less water.
Thirst Gap
  • A white ring surrounds the canyons at Lake Mead on June 16, 2021. The "bath tub ring" serves as a stark reminder of where water used to be in the nation's largest reservoir.
    Luke Runyon
    Episode One: Wishing Up A River
    Luke Runyon
    The Colorado River’s current crisis traces its roots back to 1922. That’s when leaders from the rapidly-growing southwestern states that rely on the river traveled to a swanky Santa Fe mountain retreat to divvy up the river’s water. Growing populations in some of the West’s burgeoning cities and sprawling farmlands, and the anxieties tied to that growth, pushed leaders to the negotiating table.
  • Devyn Choltko of the Las Vegas Valley Water District gets into a patrol car
    Luke Runyon
    /
    KUNC
    Episode Four: A Crackdown in Sin City
    Las Vegas is known as a city of excess. But not when it comes to water. The desert metropolis relies on the Colorado River to keep its iconic casinos bustling. The short supply has caused city leaders to enforce some of the tightest water conservation measures in the West. Green lawns are enemy number one.


The Colorado River

A pontoon boat sits at the pebbly shore of a body of water reflecting orange cliff walls.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
News
At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
Alex Hager
The nation's second-largest reservoir has been shrinking as drought and steady demand strain the Colorado River. Lake Powell water levels are low, but canyons and ecosystems are emerging.
Farmer Alex Jack stands in a field watered by a drip irrigation system in California's Imperial Valley on June 20, 2023. The valley has the single largest allocation of Colorado River water,
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
News
Freeing up Colorado River water from California farms will take more than just money, just ask the farmers
Alex Hager


Photos From 2023

Glen Canyon Dam started holding back water in 1963. Water policy analysts say its architects never expected reservoir levels to drop this low. Now, the dam could be rendered practically dysfunctional, part of the Southwest's forced reckoning with aridity.
1 of 9  — Glen Canyon Dam shadow
Glen Canyon Dam started holding back water in 1963. Water policy analysts say its architects never expected reservoir levels to drop this low. Now, the dam could be rendered practically dysfunctional, part of the Southwest's forced reckoning with aridity.
Alex Hager / KUNC
Steve Komito repairs a pair of hiking boots on March 13, 2023. Komito has owned Komito Boots, a small shop in Estes Park, for nearly 40 years. He feels strongly that the Loop will ease congestion for tourists and locals alike.
2 of 9  — IMG_6835.jpg
Steve Komito repairs a pair of hiking boots on March 13, 2023. Komito has owned Komito Boots, a small shop in Estes Park, for nearly 40 years. He feels strongly that the Loop will ease congestion for tourists and locals alike.
Leigh Paterson / KUNC
3 of 9  — IMG_4430.JPG
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Mark Easter's custom cover crop seed mix includes two types of peas, hairy vetch, yellow mustard, tillage radish, buckwheat oats and rye. He plans cover crops in the fall and early spring. They keep the soil covered, provide extra plant diversity and living roots in the ground. He also harvests them as produce.
4 of 9  — Cover crop seeds.jpg
Mark Easter's custom cover crop seed mix includes two types of peas, hairy vetch, yellow mustard, tillage radish, buckwheat oats and rye. He plans cover crops in the fall and early spring. They keep the soil covered, provide extra plant diversity and living roots in the ground. He also harvests them as produce.
Rae Solomon / KUNC
Hanmei Hoffman and her husband Derrick Hoffman farm in Greeley, Colorado, where most of their produce is sold to schools. Here she's moving boxes of cucumbers from a refrigerated container and loading them onto a waiting truck to deliver them to schools along Colorado's Front Range on August 18, 2023.
5 of 9  — IMG_8503.JPG
Hanmei Hoffman and her husband Derrick Hoffman farm in Greeley, Colorado, where most of their produce is sold to schools. Here she's moving boxes of cucumbers from a refrigerated container and loading them onto a waiting truck to deliver them to schools along Colorado’s Front Range on August 18, 2023.
Rae Solomon / KUNC
Danny Hogan (right) and Eli Schwat (second from right) lead a trek towards a snow research site. They gather data on snow from nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, helping to add more detail to forecasts of Colorado River water supply.
6 of 9  — snow scientists skiing
Danny Hogan (right) and Eli Schwat (second from right) lead a trek towards a snow research site. They gather data on snow from nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, helping to add more detail to forecasts of Colorado River water supply.
Alex Hager / KUNC
Sen. Tom Sullivan, who lost his son in the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater, speaks to East High School students gathered in the Senate chamber on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023.
7 of 9  — CAM38797.JPG
Sen. Tom Sullivan, who lost his son in the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater, speaks to East High School students gathered in the Senate chamber on Friday, Mar. 3, 2023.
Lucas Brady Woods / KUNC
Ryan Dougherty, of Basalt, Colorado, came with his kids and another family to the Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest on Lake Granby
8 of 9  — Ryan Dougherty and fam 2.JPG
Ryan Dougherty, of Basalt, Colorado, came with his kids and another family to the Three Lakes Ice Fishing Contest on Lake Granby
Rae Solomon / KUNC
The open road on I-76 in Northeastern Colorado. Cold weather can significantly reduce electric vehicle ranges
9 of 9  — Open Road I76.jpg
The open road on I-76 in Northeastern Colorado. Cold weather can significantly reduce electric vehicle ranges
Rae Solomon / KUNC




A Smile On The Airwaves

Earlier this year, KUNC News began producing short vignettes called Sonic IDs, which capture the stories and sounds of Northern Colorado. We believe it’s important for local public radio stations to reflect the communities they serve, and these 30-second pieces do that. They pop up on the radio when you least expect it, and hopefully they make you look at your speaker and smile. Executive News Director Sean Corcoran has shared three of his favorites.

The first one is about a boy catching his first fish, and it was recorded by KUNC’s Scott Franz. I just love the pure joy in the boy’s voice.

This Sonic ID, produced by KUNC’s Leigh Paterson, is a perfect example of the pride people feel living amidst the natural beauty of Northern Colorado. Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig describes the mountains that surround her community, and shares a story about her daughter, who wept when she returned home and saw the mountains again.

Sometimes the best sonic IDs come from people just doing their everyday thing. In this case, it is a woman panning for gold in Clear Creek. Many of have no idea that panning for gold is still something people regularly do. But what makes this little vignette truly standout is the story within the story -- the Canadian goose that comes by, curious about what this human is up to.

Sonic IDs
  • My first fish
    A boy passionately describes catching his first fish.
  • Catch a breath
    Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig describes driving to town.
  • 'Thrill of the find'
    A woman explains the thrill of panning for gold in Clear Creek, Colorado.
Deb Walters has lived at Hope Apartments for nearly 30 years. It has all the accessibility features she needs, such as a roll-in shower and remote-control front door. When she learned in December that she may have to move out, the first thing she felt was fear, "because there's nowhere to move."
Robyn Vincent
/
KUNC
News
Physically disabled Coloradans face disproportionate struggles amid affordable housing shortage
Robyn Vincent
Residents with disabilities who live at an apartment complex in Greeley are on edge. They may soon have to move out, but "there's nowhere to go."


Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Regional News
Indigenous youth find a way to preserve ancestral lands through conservation group
Emma VandenEinde
The land and its waterways have long been sacred to Indigenous people, and they know how to care for it well. Now, some conservation groups are recruiting Indigenous youth to restore and protect these areas.
"I am grateful that our grant from the Water Desk allowed me to travel all the way out to New Mexico to tell this story. The sad thing is that the Indigenous youth were working on so many other amazing projects -- cutting down brush with chainsaws, lopping and scattering forests, agricultural work and more -- but due to some scheduling conflicts, those projects got moved to the week after I was there. It was fun to meet these bright, kind youth. What the audience didn't get to see is them singing karaoke on the way to the projects, or finding wild frogs and putting them on each other's backs, or spraying one another with a watering hose. They knew how to make work fun."
Emma VandenEinde

Tad Huser of Highline Electric shows off his company's EV fast charging station in Julesburg, CO
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
News
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
Rae Solomon
Policymakers in Colorado envision a future with close to a million electric cars on the road by 2030. But before all those electric cars can hit the roadways, we’ll need a way to charge them. That includes in rural areas, not typically electric vehicle hotbeds.
"My favorite stories to report hit at the intersection of climate and agriculture, like this one, about research into reducing emissions of the climate warming gas methane from the livestock industry. When I set out to report this story, I imagined a beautiful scene brought to life with lots of cow noises. Unfortunately, cows are pretty quiet unless they're upset about something. The animals at the AgNext research pens are very happy animals. Instead of cow sounds, you get machinery. Such is life."
Rae Solomon

Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Regional News
‘Play for everybody’: How a 5-year-old's lemonade stand is building an inclusive park
Emma VandenEinde
For kids who use wheelchairs, finding a park they can access can be challenging. One Berthoud mom is fundraising to create an inclusive park where everyone can play side by side.
"It was an honor to meet with Lauren Bowling’s now six-year-old son, Miles, who faces challenges to play like everyone else. Through reporting, I learned that while something may be called “inclusive” or “ADA compliant,” it does not always mean that it is accessible. For instance, many parks have a swing that the child can use if lifted out of their wheelchair, but they cannot access it on their own."
Emma VandenEinde

A pedestrian under an umbrella steps from the street onto the curb as strong rain comes down.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
News
It's been a 'hail' of a year for severe weather. One icy contender may have a new state record
Beau Baker
Colorado's Climate Extremes Committee is considering whether a hailstone that fell in Yuma County last week is the biggest in state history. The decision might come down to a storm chaser's photo.
An RIC robot, used to 3D-print concrete sections of a home. The machine is manufactured by Alquist 3D, which is building a plant to construct these robots on the campus of Aims Community College. This machine was on display during the announcement of the partnership at a press conference Friday, October 6, 2023, on the Aims campus.
Dylan Simard
/
KUNC
News
Iowa 3D home builder picks Greeley for expansion, workforce training
Beau Baker
A sign for The Lyric movie theater shows its name in red text, with out-of-focus sunflowers in the foreground.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Arts & Life
Local theaters anticipate post-COVID salvation with 'Barbenheimer' dual release
Natalie Skowlund
Grace Marx and Obadiah Reid follow their children Miriam Reid, Niels Reid and their dog Frosty, all wearing backpacking backpacks, as they navigate their way onto a bridge with a sign reading "Gudy Gaskill Bridge"
Jennifer Coombes
/
KUNC
News
'Mother of the Colorado Trail' highlighted in new archive
Natalie Skowlund
An archival collection at the Denver Public Library documents the life and legacy of Gudy Gaskill, who was often called the 'Mother of the Colorado Trail.'
"This was my first feature for KUNC! I loved visiting a remote trailhead and wandering through rows of archives for this story. Plus, it inspired me to add the Colorado Trail to my hiking bucket list."
Natalie Skowlund



Legislative Coverage


"I’ve done a lot of K-12 education reporting and every time I go into a school, kids are doing familiar things: laughing with friends, dashing to class, and hanging in the hallways. So, reporting on a high school for kids in recovery for substance use disorders posed an interesting juxtaposition. Teens being teens while also grappling with very adult issues like maintaining their sobriety and attending recovery programs."
Stephanie Daniel

Brittany Kitchens, 5280 High School recovery coach, addresses students before the morning recovery program starts.
News
Sobriety, mental health and the pandemic: A look inside Colorado's only recovery high school
Young people struggled with isolation, stress and anxiety during the pandemic and many of these issues continue today. When kids are in crises a lot of them turn to alcohol or drugs to cope. One Denver high school has been uniquely positioned to handle these challenges. Its mission is to help kids stay sober.


Stories from Morning Edition
"This was a major "bucket list" interview for me. Ira was so kind and gracious and fascinating. I couldn't bring myself to completely let go of all the material that didn't make the on-air cut, so I got the editorial team's approval to post a longer version to the website."
Nikole Robinson-Carroll



KUNC’s Northern Colorado Center for Investigative Reporting (NCCIR) is dedicated to investigating topics, issues and stories of concern to the people of Northern Colorado. We are an ethical, experienced, audience-focused team of journalists empowered by the First Amendment and driven by a commitment to public service and the pursuit of the truth. NCCIR is nonprofit and nonpartisan. We produce fact-based and fact-checked journalism that is accessible and valuable to the communities we serve.

Noelle Roni of Superior points to a visual she made showing flight traffic over her home on a Saturday afternoon in February. Roni is one of several residents raising concerns about lead exposure at Rocky Mountain Regional Airport in Broomfield.
Scott Franz
/
KUNC
News
Northern Colorado residents say an expanding airport is exposing them to lead
Scott Franz
Residents in Superior say an airport in Jefferson County where hundreds of planes still use leaded gasoline is the source of lead they are finding on their homes. The airport director is skeptical of the claims.
"In March. for a series called "The Air We Need" we took people to neighborhoods in northern Colorado where residents were concerned about lead pollution from a nearby airport. At the time, the airport director told us nothing could be done. We stuck with the story, reporting on conversations about leaded fuel on the federal level as well as how the Superior town council called on the airport to address the health impacts.In October, the airport director changed tune completely. Saying he could do something about it. Months later, following that scrutiny, the office started spending money on community violence prevention programs, and we gave listeners a firsthand look at how those efforts were going."
Scott Franz

Leaders of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment speak at the state Capitol during an accountability hearing where lawmakers criticized them for not making enough progress to curb gun violence.
Scott Franz
News
'Extremely disappointed:' CO lawmakers vent about lack of progress at gun violence prevention office
Scott Franz
“Somehow it's a bottleneck. And you have, what, $3 million? And none of it has been allocated to the people who are trying to keep our community safe,” State Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, told the office’s leaders.