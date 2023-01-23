2023 Year in Review

A Smile On The Airwaves

Earlier this year, KUNC News began producing short vignettes called Sonic IDs, which capture the stories and sounds of Northern Colorado. We believe it’s important for local public radio stations to reflect the communities they serve, and these 30-second pieces do that. They pop up on the radio when you least expect it, and hopefully they make you look at your speaker and smile. Executive News Director Sean Corcoran has shared three of his favorites.

The first one is about a boy catching his first fish, and it was recorded by KUNC’s Scott Franz. I just love the pure joy in the boy’s voice.

This Sonic ID, produced by KUNC’s Leigh Paterson, is a perfect example of the pride people feel living amidst the natural beauty of Northern Colorado. Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig describes the mountains that surround her community, and shares a story about her daughter, who wept when she returned home and saw the mountains again.

Sometimes the best sonic IDs come from people just doing their everyday thing. In this case, it is a woman panning for gold in Clear Creek. Many of have no idea that panning for gold is still something people regularly do. But what makes this little vignette truly standout is the story within the story -- the Canadian goose that comes by, curious about what this human is up to.

