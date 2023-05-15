Safety Plan: How Northern Colorado schools are protecting students, with and without police
Safety Plan: How Northern Colorado schools are protecting students, with and without police
Following recent threats and shooting incidents in Northern Colorado schools, this series examines school safety in two districts: one that voted to get rid of police in schools three years ago and another that has done the opposite.
Since voting to get rid of police in its schools back in 2020, Boulder Valley School District has been working to keep students safe without school resource officers. Despite recent safety threats, the district is sticking with that choice.