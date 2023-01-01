Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a weekly, live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of people in “the middle.” Americans who are geographically, politically or philosophically in “the middle” are crucial in our politics, yet they are often ignored. The Middle is a non-partisan, non-judgmental, non-condescending space where everyone can feel comfortable sharing their views and being part of the conversation. Veteran public radio host Jeremy Hobson is joined by two panel guests each week along with DJ Tolliver who will be spinning some tunes.