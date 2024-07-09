The Community Advisory Council (CAC) for Community Radio for Northern Colorado (CRNC), which operates KUNC and The Colorado Sound, meets four times a year to ensure that the station is meeting the educational and cultural needs of the communities it serves. The CAC is composed of members who are representative of the diverse needs and interests of the community, including factors such as ethnicity, economic variation, gender, political preferences, age, and geography. If you're interested in finding out how to serve on the council, email us at cac@kunc.org.

Members:



Blaine Nickeson

Carol Blanchard

Carolyn Wagner Snyder

Cynthia Ballinghoff

Ed Otte

Gregory Slater

Hope Cook

Juan Lessing

Julie Alkema

Kathy Chandler-Henry

Kevin Goff

Lauren Greenfield,

Lyn Manton Krueger

Natalie Fields

Paul Hach

Phil Edwards

Meetings take place quarterly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

CRNC Community Advisory Council - 2024 Meeting Schedule

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Location: Zoom.

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Location: Zoom.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Location: Zoom.

If you are interested in attending a meeting, please email us at cac@kunc.org.