As Log Trucks And Fishing Boats Leave, Gold Beach Tries To Remake Its Identity

NPR reporters are returning to their hometowns this summer to find out how they've changed – from job prospects to schools and how people see their community and the country.

Once home to thriving timber and fishing industries, Gold Beach, Oregon now subsists on tourists and retirees looking for a quiet beach, a nice river trip and, in a few cases, marijuana.

I left Gold Beach after graduating from high school in 1985. Back then, it was a blue-collar town dominated by the timber industry.

Returning 32 years later there are fewer log trucks on the roads, the big mill outside town is gone and the economy has fundamentally changed.

Before I get into details, let's address the question everyone has about Gold Beach. I'm sorry to say there is no "gold" on the "beach". There was some near the mouth of the Rogue River but it was mined in the late 1800s, according to the Oregon Historical Society.

A century later, a different extractive industry was at the center of the local economy. Most of my classmate's parents worked in jobs connected to logging. My dad, for example, worked for the U.S. Forest Service where he helped manage the two-thirds of Curry County that is federal land.

Back then, timber was king and it seemed like the industry always would be at the center of Gold Beach's economic life.

"It was our number one employer at the time. People came from everywhere to work at the mill," says Gold Beach City Councilor Tamie Kaufman. She's a friend and former classmate of mine.

Recently Kaufman and I walked around an old plywood mill site, a few miles up the Rogue River from Gold Beach. The mill closed after logging slowed down in nearby federal forests. One factor was environmental concerns and efforts to preserve the spotted owl.

The mill burned in 1991 and never re-opened. Now the site has, ironically, been taken over by trees.

Without the wages and regular overtime the mill paid, Tamie says the region has struggled economically. Poverty is a persistent problem.

At the grade school I attended, 74 percent of the students now qualify for free and reduced-cost lunches, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

Asked if people want the mill back, Kaufman says the old-timers do but she's not so sure about those who've moved to the city recently. "They're probably used to our quiet, sleepy town and have moved here to retire in a quiet place," says Kaufman.

Today Gold Beach is a retirement destination thanks to relatively cheap homes, a new hospital, low taxes and stunning natural beauty.

You can find solitude on beaches that stretch for miles. The mountains reach down to the coastline and even in town you can see osprey nesting in tall fir trees. Then there's the Rogue River, which is famous for salmon fishing.

Commercial fishing was an important part of the economy three decades ago too. But that's declined along with the timber industry.

"What we used to have here was a fairly robust ocean troll fishery," says one-time commercial fisherman John Wilson. He remembers lining up behind 17 other fishermen to deliver the day's catch to the local cannery in the 1970s.

Now the cannery is closed and the harbor is nearly empty.

Wilson still has a 26-foot, fiberglass fishing boat but he hasn't been out on the ocean this year. He says there's no salmon fishing season off Gold Beach because of restrictions in place to boost runs on a nearby river.

On the other end of the harbor there is one business doing well — Jerry's Rogue Jets, home of Rogue, the dog who likes to herd rocks, is owned by the McNair family.

Scott McNair says they take about 35,000 tourists on boat-trips up the Rogue River each year during the summer months.

"Businesses that survive off a three-month season have to be careful in their expenses," says McNair, because that high season income has to keep the business afloat all year. For that reason he says tourism can't provide the steady paychecks the timber industry did.

Across the river, just outside city limits, a more controversial industry is emerging. In 2014, Oregon voters legalized recreational marijuana.

Growing up in Gold Beach, I always knew pot was for sale but it's strange to see it marketed openly now.

Club Sockeye is named for a species of salmon. The building has a lighted green cross, "To show the people that this is a place that's cannabis-friendly," says co-owner Earl Crumrine.

He says business is good this time of year, "We're doing about $50,000 to 60,000 a month." But, like tourism, it's seasonal.

Club Sockeye employs about 30 people — most of them part-time, says Crumrine. And the wages are low — close to the local minimum of $10 an hour.

The business has become a new source of much-needed revenue for Curry County though. "They are now collecting three percent and it's over $14,000 a year that the county is going to get from my taxes," Crumrine says.

County Commissioner Court Boice, a Republican who opposed legalizing marijuana, says the county does need new sources of revenue. Voters rejected a series of tax increases for fire and law enforcement in recent years, as policy-makers tried to make up for lost logging revenue.

Boice told me, "When you were growing up here we had 16 road deputies. Now we have about 6 or 7."

That's a half-dozen deputies patrolling a county the size of Rhode Island.

Curry County's population is small — 22,713 is the 2016 U.S. Census estimate — but it's grown by more than 25 percent over the 30 years the number of deputies has declined.

Still Boice is reluctant to label the current situation a crisis. "It is significant enough that people are recognizing that that is something that we can't just overlook or we will lose the reason we're living here," says Boice.

Around town the term "quality of life" is mentioned often. Usually that refers to easy access to hunting, fishing, camping and hiking. But quality of life doesn't mean much if you can't earn a living.

That's why many conservative leaders in Curry County and across the West want more local control of federal forests. They want to revive the timber industry and bring family-wage jobs back to their communities. President Trump promised as much during a Eugene, Oregon campaign stop last year.

But even in Gold Beach where support for the timber business remains strong there are doubts the industry could ever come back.

"The infrastructure to support that—the mills, the processing areas—all of those are gone," says Gold Beach City Administrator Jodi Fritts-Matthey. And she says an entire generation has grown up now without parents who worked in the mills.

She's focused on boosting tourism and extending the summer high season in Gold Beach through the city's Visitor Center.

Overall, the economic prospects for my hometown of Gold Beach, Oregon look dim. Fortunately there's always the beautiful beach, the river and the forests to console those who still live here.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

There have been several versions of the Republican repeal and replace bill, but none of them fix the real hole in the Affordable Care Act. That's affordability. In California, the state marketplace, Covered California, is one of the most stable in the country. The people who live in the rural northeast corner of the state still have complaints. From member station KQED, April Dembosky reports.

APRIL DEMBOSKY, BYLINE: Aaron Albaugh appears out from under the brim of his cowboy hat, surveying the acres of hayfields in front of him. Right now he's in charge of more than 400 cows.

AARON ALBAUGH: Each one has their own personality, and they're wired differently. And some of them you like being around, and some of you'd just as soon not have to deal with (laughter).

DEMBOSKY: This corner of California is remote. Albaugh's closest neighbor lives a half mile away.

ALBAUGH: And that's my brother. We live on the same ranch. If I want to go see a movie it's 70 miles round trip. If I want to go bowling that's a hundred miles round trip.

DEMBOSKY: Living a half day's drive from civilization, Albaugh says you learn to do without. If your refrigerator breaks, you put your food on ice until the weekend when you can go buy a new one - same thing with health care.

ALBAUGH: Put a Band-Aid on it. I was raised, you know, you're - you don't need to cry and to suck it up, buttercup. And that's kind of the way I still live. And I try to treat my kids the same way.

DEMBOSKY: So when people are already used to doing without health coverage, it's particularly annoying to have the government say you have to buy it. Just like the movie theater, most doctors are miles away.

In Modoc County, there's nowhere to have a baby. Tessa Anklin gave birth to her son in Klamath Falls, Ore.

TESSA ANKLIN: Which is actually an hour and a half from here.

DEMBOSKY: Anklin makes about $15 an hour as a receptionist. Her husband does seasonal work baling hay and herding cattle. Two years ago, they had a plan through Covered California, and with the subsidy they paid $2 a month.

ANKLIN: We had a $10,000 deductible. So really we had nothing.

DEMBOSKY: Then last year, her monthly premium jumped to $600. She's not sure why. It was likely a technical glitch because it was the same plan, same household income, same hour-and-a-half drive to see doctors they almost never need. Anklin thought of all the other ways she could spend that money.

ANKLIN: It makes a car payment. It's certainly almost your mortgage payment, groceries for at least four months (laughter).

DEMBOSKY: That's the reason she decided to cancel her health plan this year and go without. But she still has to pay a penalty. Anklin says she'd be happy to see Obamacare go.

ANKLIN: To me, it's no good. To me, it's no good if you have to force people to pay yet another something out of their paycheck when they're already trying to survive with what they have. It should be an option.

DEMBOSKY: But under the Republican repeal and replace plan, Anklin's premiums would go up to more than $2,000 a month. And that's not what she had in mind.

ANKLIN: I'd love that insurance could be more affordable for families that need it, for families that work hard for it.

DEMBOSKY: With the Republican bill in limbo, Democrats have been more willing to admit to Obamacare's flaws. And there are fixes that have gotten bipartisan support in the past. But it's not clear if the two parties can agree on one that helps rural Americans like Anklin. For NPR News, I'm April Dembosky in Modoc County, Calif.

(SOUNDBITE OF YPPAH'S "SOME HAVE SAID")

SIMON: This story is part of a reporting partnership between NPR, KQED and Kaiser Health News.

(SOUNDBITE OF YPPAH'S "SOME HAVE SAID") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.