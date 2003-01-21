Roe v. Wade 30th Anniversary

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court declared that the constitutional right to privacy "is broad enough to encompass a woman's decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy." On the 30th anniversary of the case that came to be called Roe v. Wade, an NPR News series examines the state of abortion rights in America. For Morning Edition, NPR health policy correspondent Julie Rovner chronicles the recent incremental successes by abortion rights opponents.

