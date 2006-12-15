Great American Writers and Their Cocktails

Famous writers and drinks are inseparable, despite the price some paid for the vice. Ernest Hemingway loved the Mojito, William Faulkner had his mint juleps, and F. Scott Fitzgerald was convinced gin was the way to go (he thought its smell would be undetectable on his breath).

Hemingway & Bailey's Bartending Guide delves into the drinking habits of America's top writers to reveal their favorite cocktails. Steve Inskeep talks with author Mark Bailey and illustrator Edward Hemingway — grandson of the writer — about their new book.

Below are excerpts from the guide, including cocktail recipes, drinking stories and writers' famous passages about imbibing.

