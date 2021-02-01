© 2021
A Farm Has A Unique Way To Make Your Remote Meeting More Fun

Published February 1, 2021 at 5:05 AM MST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A farm in England wants to make your next remote meeting more fun. Cronkshaw Fold Farm will connect one of its goats to your Zoom or GoToMeeting. The farm's website includes descriptive profiles. Shakin' Susan is a little bit of a hipster who likes to daydream. Elizabeth is Cronkshaw's top goat. She keeps it classy. This Goat-2-Meeting (ph) venture has earned the farm almost $70,000. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.