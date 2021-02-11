Schools, COVID-19 And A Vaccine For Children

In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, ProPublica reports that a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for children as young as five by September. That’s just in time for the fall school year.

But some pediatricians worry this timeline isn’t fast enough. And they’re concerned vaccine trials for children aren’t being held to the same standards as the studies concerning adults.

The issue of reopenings schools has been a hot topic in the early days of the Biden administration. Authorities believe that in-person instruction is necessary for the education of young Americans. Some school workers, however, have been reticent to greenlight a return to the classroom over safety concerns.

What does the timeline for a vetted COVID-19 vaccine for children look like? And will it be enough to make sure it’s safe to open schools in the fall?

