The News Roundup — Domestic

Congress officially passed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief stimulus package which includes $1,400 direct payments to eligible Americans, a child tax credit and extended unemployment benefits. Democrats pushed to finish the bill this week as the deadline for previous unemployment benefits to expire approached.

It can’t come soon enough. It’s now been one year since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. President Biden will make his first primetime address Thursday to reflect on what the past year has meant to the nation.

Hawaii has declared a state of emergency as floods rip through the state. An amount of rain that would normally fall in a half month fell in just a day, damaging homes and infrastructure.

We cover the most important headlines from around the nation on the News Roundup.

Vice News’ Todd Zwillich hosts this edition of the Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.