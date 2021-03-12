Will Nuclear Energy Help Or Hurt Us In Fighting Climate Change?

It’s not a debate. If we don’t take drastic action, climate change will have dire consequences for all life on earth.

Environmentalists agree that we need to completely do away with fossil fuels, a primary driver of climate change. But there’s less agreement on what sources of energy should replace them.

Nuclear energy has gained more support as an option, but some activists and experts are still skeptical it’s safe or effective. Others argue that adequate regulation and oversight can help it become a key component of the fight against climate change.

Find our conversation with a former leading regulator in the United States here.

What role should nuclear power play in our fight against climate change?

