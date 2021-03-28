© 2021
Politics Chat: Biden Administration Tackles Gun Control

By Tamara Keith
Published March 28, 2021 at 5:56 AM MDT

We talk about the Biden administration's delay on taking action on gun control, as well as the upcoming infrastructure bill and the next phase in the the fight against the coronavirus.

Tamara Keith
