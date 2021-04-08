The News Roundup — International

Nearly 20 people were arrested in Jordan after an alleged attempted coup by King Abdullah’s half-brother Prince Hamzah. The king has taken steps to limit his brother’s ability to communicate with outside entities and his staff and associates remain in jail as an investigation into their communication and activities gets underway.

European Union’s drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, released a review of the AstraZeneca vaccine after questions were raised about the severity of certain side effects. Its report states that the vaccine’s protective benefits outweigh the risks, but that blood clots are a “rare, possible” side effect.

A backlash against H&M is brewing among Chinese shoppers after the company and other big-name retailers promised to stop buying cotton produced in Xinjiang. Xinjiang is the region in China that’s the site of alleged ethnic violence against China’s Uyghur Muslim population. We cover the biggest stories from around the world on the global portion of the News Roundup.

Find the songs we played this week on the show

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.