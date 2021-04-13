© 2021
Many People Want To Adopt Dog After Foster Mom Posts Honest Description

Published April 13, 2021 at 3:52 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Are you looking to adopt a dog? How about one that's advertised as, quote, "a haunted Victorian child who hates men and children"? It's part of an adoption description for a Chihuahua named Prancer. His foster parents decided to write an honest Facebook post that went viral, and now a ton of people want to adopt him. He does have some nicer traits - loyal and kind of cute to look at, even if we, quote, "call him bologna face." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.