Before You Hit Send: The Internet And The Environment

During the pandemic, we’ve all relied on the internet and digital technology a lot. Internet usage surged by as high as 70 percent as we went to work, we watched movies, we dated, and much, much more. But all that streaming and internet use does add to our digital carbon footprint.

Even something as small as a “thank you” email can have a larger effect than you might imagine. And that’s leaving aside the impact of newly-popular technologies like non-fungible tokens, which use bitcoin.

“The energy costs are mostly linked to [bitcoin] mining, which is pretty energy intensive,” says @readDanwrite on the environmental costs of NFTs.

What effect does staying connected have on the environment? And how much does individual impact have to do with our collective carbon footprint?

